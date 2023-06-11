Last updated on .From the section Gossip

Representatives of Saudi Arabian side Al-Hilal are in Paris to try to secure the signing of Paris St-Germain and Brazil forward Neymar, 31. (CBS) external-link

Chelsea are ready to offer Belgian striker Romelu Lukaku, 30, and Senegalese defender Kalidou Koulibaly, 31, to Inter Milan in a bid to land the Serie A side's Cameroon goalkeeper Andre Onana, 27. (Sun) external-link

But Onana said after the Champions League final that he wants to stay at the Italian club. (90 min) external-link

Newcastle are leading Tottenham in the race to sign Leicester City's £40m-rated England attacking midfielder James Maddison, 26. (Sky Sports) external-link

Maddison is the only Leicester player Newcastle have interest in, which means they won't be moving for their English winger Harvey Barnes, 25, but they do want Manchester United's Scotland international midfielder Scott McTominay, 26. (Northern Echo) external-link

Tottenham are close to agreeing personal terms with Brentford's Spain international goalkeeper David Raya, 27, who has also been targeted by Manchester United. (Fabrizio Romano via Goal.com) external-link

Crystal Palace's Ivory Coast winger Wilfried Zaha, 30, is in talks with Paris St-Germain over a free transfer to the French champions once his contract expires this summer. (Sun) external-link

Saudi Arabian club Al-Hilal want AS Roma's former Chelsea, Manchester United and Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho to become their new manager, but Al-Ahli also want to meet with the 60-year-old Portuguese. (Foot Mercato - in French) external-link

Liverpool are set to move for Southampton and England midfielder James Ward-Prowse, 28, after appearing to lose out on Chelsea's English midfielder Mason Mount, 24, who is set to join Manchester United. (Mirror) external-link

Eintracht Frankfurt's Randal Kolo Muani, 24, is among six strikers Manchester United have on their shortlist, but the France international wants guarantees he will be in boss Erik ten Hag's starting line-up. (Manchester Evening News) external-link

Liverpool are already in preliminary talks with Nice midfielder Khephren Thuram, 22, and his fellow Frenchman, Borussia Monchengladbach's 22-year-old midfielder Manu Kone. (Football Insider) external-link

A move to Arsenal for 24-year-old West Ham and England midfielder Declan Rice "has been a done deal for a while". (Ran - in German) external-link

Former Rangers and Aston Villa manager Steven Gerrard, 43, is considering an offer to become coach of Saudi Arabian club Al-Ettifaq, who are keen to land the former Liverpool captain. (Reuters) external-link

Arsenal have opened talks with Leicester over a deal to sign Belgium full-back Timothy Castagne, 27, from the relegated Foxes. (Goal) external-link

Tottenham transfer target Roger Ibanez, 24, will be leaving Roma, with the Serie A side keen to complete a sale quickly for the Brazil defender. (La Gazzetta dello Sport, via Express) external-link

Former Wolves defender Romain Saiss wants to return to the Premier League after the 33-year-old Morocco captain left for Besiktas last summer. (Foot Mercato - in French) external-link

Burnley have offered 15m euros (£12.8m) for Anderlecht's Dutch goalkeeper Bart Verbruggen, 20. (Nieuws Blad - in Dutch) external-link

Atletico Madrid's Brazilian full-back Renan Lodi, 25, is unlikely to return to Nottingham Forest following his loan spell last season, with the player preferring a move to a Champions League club. (Football Transfers) external-link