Jersey will compete in the Channel Islands for the first time since hosting the Island Games in 2015

Jersey's team manager for the 2023 Island Games is unsure how well they will do in Guernsey next month.

The bi-annual event is being held for the first time in four years after being postponed in 2021 because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Jersey topped the medals table when it was last held in Gibraltar in 2019.

"With a four year gap you have no idea," Morag Obarska told BBC Radio Jersey when asked how the island would fare in Guernsey.

"Competitors change so much, we've got a lot of new athletes coming through and what their opposition will be will be totally different, so you can't really predict.

"All you want is for people to go out, do their personal best, and if they come away feeling that they've done that then that's all we can ask for."

The Games take place from 8-14 July and return to Guernsey for a third time, 20 years after Jersey's nearest neighbour last held the event.

"This is the one time a lot of these people will get to do a truly international competition," Obarska added.

"It's great if you get the youngsters who can look up to older people and have some aspirations going forwards, so hopefully up in Orkney in the next Games it will be even better."

Stuart Parker will be Jersey's flagbearer at the opening ceremony

Tennis player Stuart Parker will be Jersey's flagbearer at the opening ceremony.

The 25-year-old will be competing at his fourth Island Games and has won seven gold and three bronze medals - he has won the past two men's singles and doubles titles and been part of the Jersey side that has won the past three men's teams titles.

"It's lovely for him," said Obarska. "He's done exemplary performances at many Games and it's a very well-deserved nomination.

"I hope he enjoys it, because I've done it and I know what it feels like to walk out in front of that team bearing the flag. He'll love it."