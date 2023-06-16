Last updated on .From the section Gossip

Bayern Munich are discussing a move for Manchester City and England full-back Kyle Walker, 33. (Mail) external-link

Chelsea have agreed personal terms with Villarreal's Senegal striker Nicolas Jackson, 21, who has a release clause of 35m euros (£29.8m). (The Athletic - subscription required) external-link

Manchester United are being offered the chance to sign £80m-rated Portugal striker Goncalo Ramos, 21, from Benfica. (Sun) external-link

Chelsea have turned down an opening bid from Arsenal for Kai Havertz but talks are continuing and the Germany forward, 24, is keen on a move. (Telegraph - subscription required) external-link

Bayern Munich have now joined Arsenal in the race to sign Havertz. (Sky Sport Germany) external-link

Barcelona have made Ilkay Gundogan, 32, their priority signing for this summer and have stepped up their pursuit of the Germany midfielder, who is out of contract at Manchester City, by offering him an improved three-year deal. (Athletic - subscription required) external-link

David de Gea, 31, looks set to leave Manchester United in the summer, with the Spanish goalkeeper's contract talks at Old Trafford "looking bleak". (Mirror) external-link

Sweden winger Dejan Kulusevski, 23, will turn his loan move from Juventus to Tottenham into a permanent transfer after the two clubs agreed a fee of £25.6m. (90min) external-link

Manchester City are on the brink of completing a deal worth about £34m to sign Croatia midfielder Mateo Kovacic, 29, from Chelsea. (ESPN) external-link

Brighton are looking for a fee of £100m from Chelsea for Ecuador midfielder Moises Caicedo, 21. (Athletic - subscription required) external-link

Chelsea have almost reached an agreement on personal terms with Caicedo. (Fabrizio Romano) external-link

Paris St-Germain are interested in signing Bernardo Silva and have opened talks with the Portugal winger's agent, but Manchester City do not want to sell the 28-year-old. (Nicolo Schira) external-link

Saudi Arabian club Al-Nassr are ready to make a considerable offer to Chelsea's Morocco winger Hakim Ziyech, 30. (Foot Mercato - in French) external-link

Manchester United and Tottenham are among the teams to have held talks with the representatives of Leeds United's Germany centre-back Robin Koch, 26. (90min) external-link

Fulham's English defender Tosin Adarabioyo, 25, is among the potential targets being considered by Tottenham. (Sky Sports) external-link

West Ham have submitted a loan offer for Liverpool's Fabio Carvalho, 20, while Brentford and Burnley have also made enquiries about a temporary deal for the Portugal Under-21s winger. (Football Insider) external-link

Manchester United have begun talks with Manchester City in an attempt to sign Jack and Tyler Fletcher, the 16-year-old twin sons of former United midfielder Darren Fletcher, who is technical director at Old Trafford. (Manchester Evening News) external-link

