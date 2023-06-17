Sunday's gossip: Pickford, Lukaku, Barella, Cucurella, Gallagher, Caicedo, Veiga, Arteta
Manchester United are preparing a £45m bid for Everton's England goalkeeper Jordan Pickford, 29. (Star Sunday)
Chelsea have asked Inter Milan if they would include Italy midfielder Nicolo Barella, 26, in a swap deal that would see Belgium striker Romelu Lukaku, 30, make a permanent move to Italy. (Corriere dello Sport - in Italian)
Newcastle have added Chelsea's Spain left-back Marc Cucurella, 24, to their list of summer transfer targets. (Sunday Mirror)
Chelsea may offer England midfielder Conor Gallagher, 23, to Brighton as part of a deal to sign Ecuador midfielder Moises Caicedo, 21. (Observer)
Liverpool and Chelsea have inquired about Celta Vigo's 21-year-old Spanish midfielder Gabri Veiga. (Fabrizio Romano)
Al-Hilal have agreed personal terms with Senegal defender Kalidou Koulibaly, 31, over a potential move from Chelsea. (Ekrem Konur)
Chelsea are also looking to sell Gabon striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, 33, Morocco winger Hakim Ziyech, 30, and Senegal goalkeeper Edouard Mendy, 31, to Saudi clubs. (Mundo Deportivo - in Spanish)
Paris St-Germain have spoken to Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta about becoming their new coach, with talks having broken down with former Bayern Munich boss Julian Nagelsmann. (RMC Sport - in French)
Brentford's Spain goalkeeper David Raya, 27, has agreed personal terms with Tottenham. (Fabrizio Romano)
Liverpool are interested in Netherlands midfielder Ryan Gravenberch, 21, who has voiced his discontent at his lack of playing time at Bayern Munich last season. (Bild - in German)
West Ham have launched an enquiry for Everton's 20-year-old English defender Jarrad Branthwaite. (Football Insider)
Juventus have opened talks over signing Timothy Castagne from Leicester City, who want 15m euros (£12.8m) for the Belgium full-back, 27. (Fabrizio Romano)
Real Betis want to agree a permanent deal for Spanish forward Ayoze Perez, 29, who joined on loan from Leicester in January. (AS - in Spanish)
Real Betis are also interested in signing Manchester United's 29-year-old Ivory Coast defender Eric Bailly, who spent last season on loan at Marseille. (Mundo Deportivo - in Spanish)
Bayern Munich say they have no intention of selling Joshua Kimmich and criticised Barcelona for 'flirting' with the Germany midfielder, 28. (Sky Sport Germany, via Goal)
Barcelona coach Xavi is interested in a deal that would see Ivory Coast midfielder Franck Kessie, 26, join Inter Milan, with Croatia midfielder Marcelo Brozovic, 30, heading in the other direction. (Sport - in Spanish)
After terminating his contract at Real Madrid, former Belgium forward Eden Hazard, 32, is considering a return to his homeland to play alongside his younger brother Kylian at RWD Molenbeek. (Sacha Tavolieri)
Jordi Alba has agreed a contract with Inter Miami after leaving Barcelona but the Spain full-back, 34, still has offers from Atletico Madrid, Inter Milan and the Saudi league. (Mundo Deportivo - in Spanish)
