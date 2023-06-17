Last updated on .From the section Rowing

Olivia Bates made her senior debut at this year's European Rowing Championships, finishing eighth

Britain's Olivia Bates won bronze in the lightweight women's single sculls at the World Rowing Cup II event at Lake Varese in Italy.

Bates, 22, finished in seven minutes 50.84 seconds behind American Sophia Luwis, who clinched silver with a time of 07:50.16 on Saturday.

France's Aurelie Morizot took gold in a time of 07:46.90.

"It was great to come away with a medal and I can't wait to go again next time," said Bates.

Bates, the first Brit to earn a medal at this weekend's regatta, added: "This result shows that I have been able to step on since the Europeans and hopefully I can continue that into the next regatta."

GB's European champions Emily Craig and Imogen Grant recorded a world best time of 06:40:47 as they won their lightweight's women's doubles sculls semi-final.

Grant said their winter training was paying off but that the real test lies in the final on Sunday.

"I think we've known that the winter's training has gone well and we had a lot of confidence in our rhythm, fitness and speed," Grant said after the race.

"With us, it's all about the process. Getting the world best time today is the cherry on top really, but we still have to finish the job in the final tomorrow."

There are three World Rowing Cup events each year which build towards the annual World Rowing Championships.

You can watch live coverage from Day 3 of the World Rowing Cup II 09:00-14:00 BST on Sunday 18 June across BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website.