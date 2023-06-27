Last updated on .From the section Gossip

Tottenham striker Harry Kane, 29, wants to join Bayern Munich but the German club's opening offer of £60m plus add-ons for the England captain has been deemed too low and they will need to get to at least £100m to have a chance of completing a deal. (Guardian) external-link

Arsenal have submitted a third bid for 24-year-old West Ham and England midfielder Declan Rice, with the offer made up of an initial £100m and a further £5m in add-ons. (Athletic - subscription required) external-link

Spain goalkeeper David de Gea, 32, signed a contract extension with Manchester United but the Old Trafford club backed out of the deal and have instead offered him a lower salary than they had originally. (Athletic - subscription required) external-link

Liverpool are ready to rival Real Madrid in trying to sign Paris St-Germain's France forward Kylian Mbappe, 24, with a bid of more than 300m euros (£258m), according to Fifa agent Marco Kirdemir. (Marca) external-link

Inter Milan are set to make a new bid to loan Chelsea's Belgium striker Romelu Lukaku, 30, with a £25.8m option to buy at the end of the season. (Telegraph - subscription required) external-link

Arsenal are closing in on the signings of Ajax's Netherlands defender Jurrien Timber, 22, and Chelsea's Germany forward Kai Havertz, 24. (Sky Sports) external-link

Manchester United remain interested in signing Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong, 26, with Bayern Munich also exploring the possibility of recruiting the Netherlands international. (90min) external-link

West Ham are in talks with Juventus over a permanent deal for Switzerland midfielder Denis Zakaria. The 26-year-old spent last season on loan at Chelsea. (Sky Italia - in Italian) external-link

Brighton have yet to receive any offers for Ecuador midfielder Moises Caicedo, 21, and are keen on Ajax's Ghana midfielder Mohammed Kudus, 22. (Talksport) external-link

Liverpool and Newcastle United are among the Premier League clubs eyeing Juventus' £51m-rated Italy forward Federico Chiesa, 25. (Corriere dello Sport - in Italian) external-link

Leeds United are interested in Liverpool's 26-year-old English centre-back Nat Phillips. (Athletic - subscription required) external-link

Real Madrid are considering activating Fenerbahce midfielder Arda Guler's 17.5m euro (£15m) release clause, but the amount of commission added on top for the 18-year-old is complicating the deal. (ESPN) external-link

Everton have turned down a £4m bid from Ipswich Town for 22-year-old English striker Ellis Simms. (Football Insider) external-link

Former England midfielder Jesse Lingard, 30, is "considering all options" and has not ruled out a move to Saudi Araba following his departure from Nottingham Forest. (Sky Sports) external-link

Sheffield Wednesday are in talks with former Aston Villa, Norwich City and Leicester City boss Dean Smith about their vacant manager's job. (Football Insider) external-link

