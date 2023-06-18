Monday's gossip: Partey, Havertz, Mbappe, Palhinha, Scamacca, Walker, Disasi
Arsenal are willing to sell Ghana midfielder Thomas Partey, 30, this summer as part of an overhaul of their midfield. (Telegraph)
Chelsea's Kai Havertz, 24, is set to seal a move to Arsenal, with Bayern Munich having left their approach for the Germany forward too late. (Sky Sport Germany - in German)
France forward Kylian Mbappe, 24, says he will stay at Paris St-Germain next season and decide his future in 2024 when his contract is due to expire. (Telefoot, via 90min)
Real Madrid say they will announce the signing of Spain striker Joselu, 33, from Espanyol this week and rule out a move for Mbappe this summer. (Sport - in Spanish)
West Ham are preparing their first approach for Fulham's Joao Palhinha as they see the Portugal midfielder, 27, as a potential replacement for Declan Rice. (Fabrizio Romano)
Gianluca Scamacca has agreed terms with Roma, with West Ham willing to let the Italy striker, 24, leave on loan or a loan-to-buy deal. (Football Insider)
Bayern Munich are in advanced negotiations to sign England defender Kyle Walker, 33, from Manchester City on a permanent deal. (Sky Sports)
Monaco's France defender Axel Disasi, 25, remains a firm target for Manchester United as South Korea defender Kim Min-jae, 26, looks set to join Bayern from Napoli. (Fabrizio Romano)
Former Barcelona and Spain coach Luis Enrique is expected to be the next manager of Paris St-Germain. (L'Equipe - in French)
Chelsea remain interested in signing Nigeria striker Victor Osimhen, 24, from Napoli, despite closing in on an agreement with Villarreal to sign Senegal striker Nicolas Jackson, 21. (90min)
Newcastle United are set to turn their attention to Nice's France midfielder Khephren Thuram, 22, after being frustrated in their pursuit of Inter Milan's Italy midfielder Nicolo Barella, 26. (Football Insider)
Newcastle look ready to make a surprise bid for West Bromwich Albion's English goalkeeper Josh Griffiths, 21. (Sun)
Borussia Dortmund's French defender Soumaila Coulibaly, 19, is in advanced discussions over a loan move to Burnley. (L'Equipe - in French)
Burnley will switch their sights to Antwerp's French goalkeeper Jean Butez, 28, if they miss out on Anderlecht's Dutch stopper Bart Verbruggen, 20. (Sun)
Luton Town are interested in signing Morocco striker Ryan Mmaee, 25, from Ferencvaros. (Football Insider)
PSG are continuing negotiations with Real Mallorca over signing South Korea attacking midfielder Lee Kang-in, 22. (Marca - in Spanish)
Barcelona have agreed to sign Brazil forward Vitor Roque, 18, from Athletico Paranaense on a five-year deal. (Sport - in Spanish)
After leaving Barca this summer, ex-Spain midfielder Sergio Busquets, 34, is close to signing a deal to follow former team-mate Lionel Messi to Inter Miami. (Mundo Deportivo - in Spanish)
Atletico Madrid's France forward Antoine Griezmann, 32, says it is his dream to one day join a Major League Soccer club. (Goal)
