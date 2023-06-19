Tuesday's gossip: Kane, Rashford, Walker, Bernardo Silva, Osimhen, Pickford
Last updated on .From the section Gossip
Paris St-Germain have made Tottenham and England striker Harry Kane, 29, their top priority this summer after the departure of Argentina forward Lionel Messi, 35. (Le Parisien - in French)
England right-back Kyle Walker, 33, wants to stay at Manchester City and is in talks over a contract extension, despite interest from Bayern Munich. (Mail)
Manchester City and Portugal midfielder Bernardo Silva, 28, has received an offer to join the Saudi Pro League. (Athletic - subscription required)
England forward Marcus Rashford, 25, is on the verge of signing a new long-term deal at Manchester United. (Mail)
Germany forward Kai Havertz has no intention of signing a new deal at Chelsea, with the 24-year-old a target for Arsenal. (ESPN)
Arsenal have given Ghana midfielder Thomas Partey, 30, permission to explore a transfer to the Saudi Pro League. (90min)
Everton and England goalkeeper Jordan Pickford, 29, is happy at Goodison Park and has had no approach from Manchester United. (Mail)
Napoli hope to agree a contract extension with striker Victor Osimhen but admit they would consider an offer 'they cannot refuse' for the 24-year-old Nigerian this summer. (Metro)
Liverpool want to sign Netherlands midfielder Ryan Gravenberch, 21, from Bayern Munich this summer. (Mirror)
Manchester City and Germany midfielder Ilkay Gundogan, 32, says his agent was approached by Borussia Dortmund but returning to the Bundesliga is "not his plan". (Goal)
Chelsea are considering whether to trigger the 35m euro (£29.9m) release clause in the Villarreal contract of Senegal forward Nicolas Jackson, 21. (ESPN)
Former Spurs defender and Republic of Ireland international Matt Doherty, 31, who is currently a free agent, is being linked with a move to the Saudi Pro League. (Sun)
Brighton are considering a move for Chelsea and England midfielder Conor Gallagher, 23. (Football Insider)
West Ham are set to miss out on Ajax and Mexico defensive midfielder Edson Alvarez, 25, but will press ahead with a move for Fulham and Portugal's 27-year-old midfielder Joao Palhinha. (Guardian)
Galatasaray want to sign Wolves striker Fabio Silva. The 20-year-old Portuguese spent last season on loan at Anderlecht and PSV Eindhoven. (Express & Star)
