Tom Hollingsworth will lead Guernsey's team of more than 200 athletes at the opening ceremony

Guernsey's flagbearer at the Island Games hopes home advantage can send the island to the top of the medal table.

Swimmer Tom Hollingsworth will lead Guernsey out at the opening ceremony next month, 20 years after making his Island Games debut at home.

Guernsey last topped the medal table in 2011 and prepare to host a Games delayed by two years by Covid-19.

"I think our chances are really good, we always do quite well," Hollingsworth told BBC Radio Guernsey.

"We got close to the top of the table last time and I think that home support will put us in with a good chance of topping the medal table this time."

The 35-year-old has won 49 Island Games medals, as well as representing Guernsey at the Commonwealth Games, and says he is honoured to have been selected to lead out his compatriots.

Hollingsworth made his Island Games debut as a 15-year-old in 2003, the last time Guernsey hosted the competition

"It means so much, it's now my eighth Games and just being able to represent all the athletes behind me when I'm walking along the seafront will just be something else.

"I just remember the last time back in 2003 you couldn't talk to the person next to you it was so loud on the poolside.

"I know when I went to watch other sports it was equally as good, and I'm just looking forward to that sort of atmosphere again.

"It's going to be buzzing. A lot of my friends are coming back to the island for that week just because they know it's going to be an amazing week and they'll be able to catch all the sports."