Wednesday's gossip: Fred, Johnstone, Maddison, Gvardiol, Havertz, Barella, Wijnaldum
Fulham want to sign Brazil midfielder Fred, 30, from Manchester United. (Telegraph - subscription required)
Everton are interested in a move for Crystal Palace and England goalkeeper Sam Johnstone, 30, if Jordan Pickford leaves the club. (Sun)
Leicester City want more than £50m for England midfielder James Maddison, 26, amid interest from Tottenham and Newcastle. (Sky Sports)
Manchester City are close to agreeing personal terms with RB Leipzig's 21-year-old Croatia defender Josko Gvardiol. (Fabrizio Romano)
Arsenal have made an improved offer of £60m for Chelsea and Germany forward Kai Havertz, 24. (Mail)
Newcastle are considering ending their interest in Inter Milan and Italy midfielder Nicolo Barella, 26. (Independent)
Crystal Palace want 75-year-old Roy Hodgson to stay on as manager. (Guardian)
But Newcastle will target the signing of 20-year-old German forward Derry Scherhant from Hertha Berlin. (Telegraph - subscription required)
Manchester City, Chelsea and Liverpool have all made attempts to sign Real Madrid and Uruguay midfielder Fede Valverde, 24, this summer. (Team Talk)
Arsenal have held talks with Southampton over 19-year-old Belgian midfielder Romeo Lavia. (90min)
Paris St-Germain want to offload former Liverpool midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum this summer. The 32-year-old Netherlands international spent last season on loan at Roma. (Foot Mercato - in French)
Fulham want £90m for 27-year-old Portugal midfielder Joao Palhinha amid interest from West Ham. (Mail)
Leeds United have ruled out appointing West Brom boss Carlos Corberan as their new manager. (Football Insider)
Former Crystal Palace boss Patrick Vieira is one of the names under consideration for the Leeds job. (Sky Sports)
