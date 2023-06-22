Last updated on .From the section Gossip

Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah, 31, is the next marquee signing being targeted by the Saudi Pro League after the arrivals of Karim Benzema and N'Golo Kante. (Four Four Two) external-link

Jurgen Klopp's agent has ruled out the Liverpool head coach leaving Anfield to replace Hansi Flick as Germany's national team boss. (Mirror) external-link

AC Milan are hoping to beat arch-rivals Inter to the signing of Chelsea striker Romelu Lukaku, 30, despite the Belgium forward spending last season on loan with the Champions League finalists. (Gazzetta dello Sport - in Italian) external-link

Manchester United have found a middle ground with Chelsea over a deal for England midfielder Mason Mount, with the 24-year-old close to a £60m move. (Mirror) external-link

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta believes England midfielder Declan Rice, 24, is the club's future captain and the Gunners are preparing a third offer closer to West Ham's demands. (Mail) external-link

Rice remains keen to join Arsenal despite Manchester City planning to enter the race and the Treble winners also being able to meet the £100m asking price. (Guardian) external-link

Tottenham have emerged as the frontrunners to sign Leicester City and England midfielder James Maddison, 26. (Guardian) external-link

Bayern Munich are willing to offer a two-year deal to Manchester City and England right-back Kyle Walker, 33. (Bild - in German) external-link

Fulham are leading the race for Southampton and England midfielder James Ward-Prowse, with the 28-year-old open to a move to Craven Cottage following Saints' relegation from the Premier League. (Independent) external-link

Fulham boss Marco Silva is considering a "lucrative offer" to join Saudi Pro League club Al-Hilal. (i Sport) external-link

Borussia Dortmund are lining up a shock £13m move for Manchester United and Tunisia playmaker Hannibal Mejbri, 20, who spent last season on loan at Championship side Birmingham. (Manchester Evening News) external-link

The Bundesliga side are also keen on Manchester City midfielder Cole Palmer, 21, as Dortmund seek a replacement for Jude Bellingham. (Bild - in German) external-link

Premier League quartet Brentford, Fulham, West Ham and Wolves will rival Sporting Lisbon to sign £25m-rated Swedish striker Viktor Gyokeres, 25, from Championship play-off finalists Coventry City. (Mail) external-link

Manchester United have offered Jose Mourinho's Roma the chance to sign Netherlands midfielder Donny van de Beek, 26. (Metro) external-link

Roma winger Justin Kluivert, 24, will have a medical with Bournemouth on Friday before the Netherlands international completes a £9.5m move to the Cherries on a five-year deal. (Fabrizio Romano) external-link

Arsenal and Ghana midfielder Thomas Partey has approved a potential move to Juventus, with the 30-year-old expected to turn down offers from Saudi Arabia. (Sky Sports Italy - in Italian) external-link

Real Madrid are monitoring Fenerbahce teenager Arda Guler, 18, who has been dubbed the 'Turkish Messi'. (Mail) external-link

Argentina legend Lionel Messi, 35, has told Paris-St Germain and France forward Kylian Mbappe, 24, he deserves "a real winning project'". (Defensa Central - in Spanish) external-link

Star back page