Saturday's gossip: Chiesa, Onana, Costa, Phillips, Rice, Bremer, Raya, Azpilicueta, Gallagher, Zaha
Last updated on .From the section Gossip
Juventus have set a £52m asking price for Federico Chiesa, 25, with Liverpool keen on the Italy forward, who is also attracting interest from Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain. (La Gazzetta dello Sport - in Italian)
Manchester United are pursuing a deal for Cameroon and Inter Milan goalkeeper Andre Onana, 27, with Spain's David de Gea, 32 looking increasingly likely to leave Old Trafford this summer. (90min)
United are also looking at Porto and Portugal goalkeeper Diogo Costa, 23, and Brentford's Spain goalkeeper David Raya, 27, as alternatives to become their new number one. (Sky Sports)
England midfielder Kalvin Phillips, 27, who is out of favour at Manchester City, has emerged as a target for Bayern Munich. (Bild - in German)
Tottenham are eyeing Juventus and Brazil defender Gleison Bremer, 26, with new manager Ange Postecoglou keen to bolster his backline. (Telegraph - subscription required)
West Ham believe a third Arsenal offer of around £100m for their captain Declan Rice, 24, is imminent with the transfer saga over the England midfielder close to reaching its conclusion. (Mail)
Spain defender Cesar Azpilicueta, 33, expects to be granted a free transfer by Chelsea and has agreed a two-year deal with Inter Milan after rejecting an offer from Bayern Munich. (90min)
Borussia Dortmund could target Chelsea and England midfielder Conor Gallagher, 23, as a replacement for Jude Bellingham. (Bild via Caught Offside)
Fulham boss Marco Silva, 45, will not have his head turned by a big-money offer to manage in Saudi Arabia with Al Hilal keen on the Portuguese head coach. (Sun)
The Cottagers are also in talks to sign Sevilla's Argentina winger, Lucas Ocampos, 28. (Football Insider)
Crystal Palace are interested in Torino's 23-year-old Dutch defender Perr Schuurs amid interest from Arsenal, Tottenham, Liverpool and Manchester United for England centre-back Marc Guehi. (The Athletic)
Palace's Ivory Coast forward Wilfried Zaha, 30, is attracting the interest of Lazio with his contract set to expire this month (Sky Sports Italia - in Italian)
Arsenal have reportedly reached a verbal agreement to sign Belgium midfielder Romeo Lavia, 19, from Championship side Southampton. The teenager was also attracting attention from Chelsea, Liverpool and Manchester United. (Football insider)
Newly appointed Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers, is pushing for a deal to be reached for Australia and Melbourne City striker Marco Tilio, 21. (Daily Record)
Fulham want £35m for USA left-back Antonee Robinson, 25, amid interest from Newcastle and Marseille. (Evening Standard)
Manchester United are thinking of giving Argentina winger Alejandro Garnacho, 18, the number seven shirt, which was last worn by Cristiano Ronaldo. (Manchester Evening News)
Aston Villa manager Unai Emery has made Leeds' United Statesmidfielder Tyler Adams, 24, a summer target. (The Athletic)
