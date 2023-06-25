Monday's gossip: Gvardiol, Jackson, Gray, Ziyech, Mina, Mount, Messi
Manchester City have tabled a bid of 90m euros (£77m) for RB Leipzig's Josko Gvardiol, 21, with the Croatia defender described as Pep Guardiola's "dream player". (Sky Sport Germany - in German)
Villarreal's Senegal forward Nicolas Jackson, 22, is set to seal a 35m euro (£30m) move to Chelsea after completing a medical at the club on Sunday. (Athletic - subscription required)
Mikel Arteta says he is happy at Arsenal and has played down reports linking him with Paris St-Germain. (Marca - in Spanish)
Saudi Pro League side Al-Hilal want to sign Jamaica winger Demarai Gray, 26, from Everton, with negotiations planned for next week. (Mail)
Colombia centre-back Yerry Mina, 28, who is a free agent after leaving Everton at the end of the season, looks set to sign for Fulham. (Sun)
Al-Nassr are hoping to wrap up a deal for Chelsea's Morocco winger Hakim Ziyech, 30, early this week, making him the fourth player to leave Stamford Bridge for Saudi Arabia this summer. (Fabrizio Romano)
Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag will allow 11 players to leave Old Trafford this summer as he bids to raise more than £100m to help transform his squad. (Sun)
United are looking at Ajax's Ghana midfielder Mohammed Kudus, 22, and Utrecht's USA international Taylor Booth, 22, after failing to make progress with Chelsea over a deal for Mason Mount. (ESPN)
Bayern Munich boss Thomas Tuchel is keen to reunite with England midfielder Mount, 24, who he used to manage at Stamford Bridge. (Guardian)
Liverpool are set to rival Tottenham for Netherlands defender Micky van de Ven, 22, who is open to leaving Wolfsburg this summer. (Football Insider)
Turkey midfielder Arda Guler, 18, is attracting interest from Arsenal, Liverpool, Real Madrid and Benfica after catching the eye with Fenerbahce. (Record - in Portuguese)
Gerardo 'Tata' Martino, who has previously managed Lionel Messi at Barcelona and Argentina, could become his coach for a third time after holding talks to take over at the 36-year-old Argentine forward's new club Inter Miami. (Athletic - subscription required)
Fulham have made an approach to sign USA forward Brenden Aaronson, 22, on loan from Leeds United. (Mail)
