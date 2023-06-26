Last updated on .From the section Gossip

West Ham have received a formal offer from Manchester City to sign England midfielder Declan Rice, 24, in a deal worth up to £90m. (The Athletic) external-link

Tottenham are preparing to table an opening offer of £40m for Leicester playmaker James Maddison - but the Foxes want £60m for their 26-year-old England star. (Telegraph - subscription required) external-link

Napoli's reported rejection of Paris St-Germain's 100m euros interest in 24-year-old Nigerian striker Victor Osimhen could spark an auction - with Liverpool, Manchester United and Newcastle poised to launch bids. (Gazzetta dello Sport - in Italian) external-link

Bayern Munich could be at the front of the queue for 29-year-old Tottenham and England striker Harry Kane, who is said to be keen on the move to Germany. (Sky Sport Germany) external-link

Newcastle are in advanced talks with relegated Southampton over a potential £15m deal for 20-year-old English full-back Tino Livramento. (Telegraph - subscription required) external-link

England pair Jadon Sancho and Harry Maguire are among 13 players Manchester United are willing to sell this summer. (Mail) external-link

Manchester United's long-winded pursuit of Adrien Rabiot could be dealt a blow again with the 28-year-old France midfielder set to sign a fresh deal at Serie A giants Juventus. (Corriere dello Sport - in Italian) external-link

Mohamed Salah is not heading for the Anfield exit any time soon despite speculation linking the Egypt and Liverpool forward, 31, with a transfer to Saudi Arabia. (Mirror) external-link

However, Salah's out-of-contract former Liverpool team-mate Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, 29, is debating whether to accept a lucrative offer to become the first England international to join the Saudi Pro League. (Mail) external-link

Arsenal are lining up Youssouf Fofana, 24, as an alternative to West Ham's England midfielder Declan Rice, but the Hammers and Newcastle are also chasing the Monaco and France midfielder. (L'Equipe - in French, subscription required) external-link

AC Milan will sign former England midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek, 27, from Chelsea for 15m euros. (Calciomercato - in Italian) external-link

Aston Villa boss Unai Emery is keen on a reunion with Villarreal's Spanish centre-back Pau Torres, 26, who will cost less than his £51.5m recent clause with just one year remaining on his contract. (Times - subscription required) external-link

Promoted Sheffield United are in "advanced" talks to sign English centre-back Mason Holgate, 26, on loan from Premier League rivals Everton. (talkSPORT) external-link

Liverpool have joined Arsenal in the race to sign Belgian midfielder Romeo Lavia, 19, from relegated Southampton. (Fabrizio Romano) external-link

Bundesliga side Wolfsburg will demand £26m for Netherlands Under-21 defender Micky van de Ven, 22, who has been linked with Tottenham. (Evening Standard) external-link

Sunderland's English teenager Chris Rigg, 16, has rejected a move to the Black Cats' north-east rivals Newcastle to remain at the Stadium of Light. (The Athletic - subscription required) external-link

