From the section Sport

Penny Healey is hoping to compete for Team GB at the 2024 Paris Olympics

Team GB's Penny Healey beat Spain's Elia Canales to claim gold in the women's recurve individual at the 2023 European Games in Poland.

She eased to a 6-2 win at Plaszowianka Archery Park in Krakow.

Healey, 18, also won gold alongside Bryony Pitman in the women's recurve team event on Saturday.

"This gold medal means a lot," said Healy, who has sealed a quota spot at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

"My nan unfortunately passed away before I came out here, so I said to my mum that I'd win for her and I've done that.

"It was not easy. I think there was a lot of nerves there and also it's never easy to play up against an awesome opponent and a friend as well."

Fellow archer Ella Gibson, 23, picked up silver in the women's compound individual discipline following a 145-139 loss to Italy's Elisa Roner.

Gibson broke a world record, which had stood for eight years, during the qualifying round with a score of 715 to finish clear of Denmark's Tanja Gellenthien.

Elsewhere for Team GB on Wednesday, Grace Reid, 27, claimed bronze in the women's 1m springboard diving competition with Sweden's Emilia Nilsson Garip taking silver and Austrian Michelle Heimberg winning gold.

Ross Haslam and James Heatly narrowly missed out on a medal as they finished fourth - just 1.47 points behind bronze medallists France - in the men's synchronised 3m springboard final.

There was plenty of success to celebrate in the boxing ring, though, with four Team GB athletes winning their quarter-final bouts and subsequently securing a spot at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Charley Davison, 29, made history by becoming the first boxer to book a spot at next year's showpiece, after a comprehensive win against Sweden's Zehra Milli in the women's 54 kg weight class.

"Honestly, I can't believe it. It's going to take time to sink in," said Davison. "It means so much more to me. I feel more experienced and believe that I can go to the top.

"It's my dream to become Olympic champion. I went to Tokyo [2020 Olympics] with little experience, but I've banked a lot more since so it's different now."

Rosie Eccles, 26, beat Ireland's Amy Broadhurst by split decision in the quarter-finals of the women's 66kg class.

Kiaran Macdonald, 26, joins them in the semi-finals and will also be heading to France as he coasted to victory in the men's 51kg class against Serbia's Omer Ametovic.

In the men's 92kg class, Delicious Orie, 26, registered a unanimous decision win over Armenian Davit Chaloyan.

Team GB sit seventh in the medal standings with 30 collected, including nine gold, five silver and 16 bronze.