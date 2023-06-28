Last updated on .From the section Sport

The medals have the emblem of the 2023 Island Games on one side and a design by Chloe Sarre on the other

Organisers of the 2023 Island Games have unveiled the design of the medals that will be awarded to athletes at next month's event in Guernsey.

Local graphic designer Chloe Sarre's winning design sees Guernsey in the middle - with 24 edges to represent the 24 islands taking part.

The other side shows the 2023 Island Games emblem with 'Inspiring Islanders' written on the lower part.

More than 1,600 medals will be handed out during the six-day event.

Each medal also has a presentation box shaped like a pebble to reflect the island environment.

"It's incredible to finally see them after four years and I can't wait to see them being presented to the athletes during the games," Sarre told BBC Channel Islands.

"The design represents the journey that each island has to make to Guernsey to compete in the Games."

The event from 8-15 July will see about 3,500 competitors and officials come to Guernsey to compete across 14 sports.

It is four years since the last Island Games - Guernsey should have hosted the biannual event in 2021 but it was delayed by two years because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

"It makes you realise we're getting a step closer and it's a fantastic design that Chloe's put together," Island Games director Julia Bowditch added to BBC Channel Islands.

"They will be a memento that athletes are going to treasure forever.

"We did a bit of research for the medals and we looked at all the medals from the other Island Games, and speaking to athletes they enjoy the unique design as it's slightly different and stands out if they're lucky enough to have a big collection of medals."