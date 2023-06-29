Last updated on .From the section Gossip

Aston Villa have agreed a £35m deal to sign Spain defender Pau Torres, 26, from Villarreal. (Guardian) external-link

Netherlands defender Jurrien Timber, 22, is set to undergo a medical with Arsenal after they agreed an initial fee of 42m euros (£36.2m) with Ajax. (De Telegraaf - in Dutch) external-link

West Ham are still waiting for Arsenal to present an acceptable payment plan for the £105m purchase of England midfielder Declan Rice, 24. (Sun) external-link

Chelsea are pushing for an agreement with Brighton over the signing of Moises Caicedo, with the Ecuador midfielder, 21, having already agreed personal terms. (Fabrizio Romano) external-link

Bayern Munich's France defender Lucas Hernandez, 27, is on the cusp of a transfer to Paris St-Germain. (Fabrizio Romano) external-link

Celta Vigo's Spanish midfielder Gabri Veiga, 21, has been identified by Chelsea as the ideal replacement for Manchester United-bound England midfielder Mason Mount, 24. (Standard) external-link

Aston Villa are considering a loan move for Barcelona's Spain winger Ferran Torres, 23, with a purchase option of 25m euros (£21.5m). (Mundo Deportivo - in Spanish) external-link

Former England midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek, 27, is in Italy to finalise a permanent move from Chelsea to AC Milan, who will next target Chelsea's USA winger Christian Pulisic, 24. (Standard) external-link

Chelsea's Belgium striker Romelu Lukaku, 30, has rejected a second offer from Saudi Arabian club Al-Hilal - worth £45m (£39m) a year - as he only wants to leave for Inter Milan. (Gazzetta dello Sport - in Italian) external-link



Juventus, Borussia Dortmund and Bayer Leverkusen are interested in Sheffield United's England Under-20 forward Daniel Jebbison, 19. (90min) external-link

Manchester United and Chelsea are both interested in Aston Villa's Argentina goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez, 30. (Football Transfers) external-link

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has blocked English goalkeeper Tom Heaton, 37, from moving to Luton Town, amid continued uncertainty over the future of Spanish keeper David de Gea, 32. (Telegraph - subscription required) external-link

Wilfried Zaha will become a free agent on Friday, but the Ivory Coast forward, 30, remains in dialogue with Crystal Palace so could agree a new deal. (Mail) external-link

Arsenal's Portuguese left-back Nuno Tavares, 23, is the subject of interest from West Ham. (iNews - subscription required) external-link

Arsenal have succeeded in convincing English midfielder Ethan Nwaneri, 16, to commit his future to the club, despite interest from Chelsea and Manchester City. (Telegraph - subscription required) external-link

Roma manager Jose Mourinho is eyeing a double swoop on Leicester City for Nigeria striker Kelechi Iheanacho, 26, and Zambia forward Patson Daka, 24. (Express) external-link

Leicester's former England striker Jamie Vardy, 36, has rejected interest from Saudi Arabian side Khaleej FC. (Guardian) external-link

Daniel Farke is on the brink of becoming the new Leeds United manager, with the club hoping to have the German, 46, in place for the start of pre-season training next week. (Mail) external-link

Former Crystal Palace manager Patrick Vieira, 47, has emerged as favourite to become boss of Ligue 1 side Strasbourg. (Mail) external-link

