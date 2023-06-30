Close menu

Saturday's gossip: Silva, Felix, Taremi, Azpilicueta, Lukaku, Rice, Fred, Pulisic, De Gea

Luis Enrique will make bidding for Manchester City's Portugal winger Bernardo Silva, 28, his priority when he replaces Christophe Galtier as Paris St-Germain coach. (90min)external-link

The former Spain boss also wants PSG to sign Portugal forward Joao Felix, 23, from Atletico Madrid. (Relevo - in Portuguese)external-link

Manchester United are targeting Porto's Iran striker Mehdi Taremi, 30. (Jornal de Noticias - in Portuguese)external-link

Chelsea have agreed to let Spain full-back Cesar Azpilicueta, 33, join Atletico Madrid on a free transfer. (Marca - in Spanish)external-link

Chelsea are approaching an agreement with Inter Milan over a permanent move for their Belgium striker Romelu Lukaku, 30. (90min)external-link

West Ham hope to agree payment terms with Arsenal for the £105m sale of their England midfielder Declan Rice, 24, by Monday. (Sun)external-link

Roma coach Jose Mourinho is keen to sign Brazil midfielder Fred, 30, from his former club Manchester United. (Sun)external-link

Chelsea's Christian Pulisic has an agreement in principle on a long-term deal to join AC Milan, but the clubs have yet to agree a transfer fee for the USA winger, 24. (ESPN)external-link

Hakim Ziyech's proposed move from Chelsea to Al Nassr is off after the Morocco winger, 30, failed a medical. (Mail)external-link

Ziyech was made a new offer with his basic wage reduced by 40%, but has turned it down. (CBS)external-link

Chelsea will step up their efforts to sign Ecuador midfielder Moises Caicedo, 21, and hope a fee of about £80m can be agreed with Brighton. (Standard)external-link

Manchester United will have to sell before they can make a move for Inter Milan's Cameroon goalkeeper Andre Onana, 27. (Talksport)external-link

United have asked 32-year-old Spanish goalkeeper David de Gea, whose contract at Old Trafford has just expired, not to join another club in case they cannot find a new keeper within their transfer budget. (Sun)external-link

Fulham want £60m for Portugal midfielder Joao Palhinha, 27, which would be a club-record fee for West Ham. (Football Insider)external-link

West Ham are in advanced talks with Leicester City for English winger Harvey Barnes, 25. (90min)external-link

Manchester United will have £65m remaining to buy a new striker once they complete the signing of Chelsea and England midfielder Mason Mount, 24. (Mail)external-link

Bayer Leverkusen might have to improve their offer to Arsenal if they are to complete the signing of Switzerland midfielder Granit Xhaka, 30. (Mirror)external-link

Brazilian forward Angelo Gabriel, 18, has completed the first part of his medical having agreed to join Chelsea from Santos on a six-year contract. (Fabrizio Romano)external-link

Chelsea have offered their 20-year-old English centre-back Levi Colwill a new contract. (Standard)external-link

Marc Cucurella's agent has dismissed a report by Spanish newspaper Marca that Chelsea have offered the Spain left-back, 24, to Atletico Madrid as "fake news". (Metro)external-link

Willian has rejected Fulham's offer of a one-year contract extension as the former Brazil winger, 34, is actively pursuing other Premier League offers. (Standard)external-link

Fulham's English defender Tosin Adarabioyo, 25, remains high on Tottenham's list of potential centre-back signings this summer. (Football London)external-link

Manchester City will let Zack Steffen leave this summer, with Leicester City showing an interest in the USA goalkeeper, 28. (ESPN)external-link

Slovakia centre-back Milan Skriniar, 28, is set to join Paris St-Germain on a free transfer after his contract with Inter Milan expired. (Goal)external-link

