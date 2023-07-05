Thursday's gossip: Kane, Pulisic, Onana, Timber, Caicedo, Lavia
Last updated on .From the section Gossip
Tottenham have made England forward Harry Kane, 30, an offer to remain with the club that would hugely improve his current £200-a-week salary. (Guardian)
Bayern Munich boss Thomas Tuchel has met with Kane at the home of the Spurs forward as the German club try to sign the player. (Bild, via Mail)
AC Milan have made an improved $24m (£18.9m) for Chelsea and United States winger Christian Pulisic, 24. (Mail)
Manchester United are preparing a bid worth £39m for Inter Milan's 27-year-old Cameroon goalkeeper Andre Onana. (Fabrizio Romano)
Arsenal have agreed a £38.5m deal with Ajax for 22-year-old Netherlands defender Jurrien Timber. (Standard)
Newcastle are leading the race for Leicester City's England midfielder Harvey Barnes, 25, while Aston Villa and Tottenham are also interested. (Guardian)
The Gunners are to take their summer spending to around £200m after agreeing deals for Timber and West Ham's 24-year-old England midfielder Declan Rice. (Telegraph)
Chelsea are preparing an offer worth £85m for Brighton's 21-year-old Ecuador midfielder Moises Caicedo. (Diego Arcos, via Football.London)
The Blues are also interested in Southampton's Belgian midfielder Romeo Lavia, 19. (Sky Sports)
Manchester United's new signing Mason Mount, 24, rejected a £200-a-week offer by Chelsea to try and keep the England midfielder at Stamford Bridge in February. (Athletic - subscription required)
Aston Villa and Everton are among the Premier League teams keen on 19-year-old Leeds United and Italy forward Wilfried Gnonto. (Football Insider)
Liverpool remain interested in 20-year-old English defender Levi Colwill, who Chelsea want to keep. (Football.London)
DC United manager Wayne Rooney says he wants to keep loan midfielder Lewis O'Brien from Nottingham Forest, with Sheffield United also interested in signing the 24-year-old. (Mirror)
- Wednesday's gossip column
- Visit your Premier League club's page with all the latest news, analysis and fan views, and sign up for notifications
- Our coverage of your Premier League club is bigger and better than ever before - follow your team and sign up for notifications in the BBC Sport app to make sure you never miss a moment