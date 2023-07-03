Last updated on .From the section Gossip

Bayern Munich are planning to make a second offer to Tottenham for their England striker Harry Kane, 29. (Sky Sport - in German) external-link

Manchester City are preparing their opening bid for Croatia defender Josko Gvardiol, 21, after opening talks with RB Leipzig. (ESPN) external-link

Liverpool's England midfielder Jordan Henderson, 33, and Chelsea's Gabon striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, 34, are two of the possible signings being lined up by Al-Ettifaq after the Saudi club appointed Steven Gerrard as their new manager. (Mail) external-link

Paris St-Germain are pushing to beat Chelsea, Liverpool and Manchester City to the signing of Spanish midfielder Gabri Veiga, 21, from Celta Vigo. (Guardian) external-link

Chelsea have held talks with Southampton over a potential deal for their former right-back Tino Livramento, 20. Southampton value the England Under-21 international, who is also being chased by Newcastle, at £38m. (Mail) external-link

Liverpool have moved ahead of Chelsea in the race to sign Belgium midfielder Romeo Lavia and are preparing an opening offer for the 19-year-old, who Southampton have valued at £50m. (talkSPORT) external-link

Al-Nassr have made a lucrative offer to Cameroon and Inter Milan goalkeeper Andre Onana, 27, who is also a target for Manchester United. (CBS) external-link

Arsenal and Switzerland midfielder Granit Xhaka, 30, will complete a £21.5m move to Bayer Leverkusen this week. (Sun) external-link

Everton have told Almeria they are interested in meeting El Bilal Toure's release clause of 40m euros (£34.4m), although Fulham could make a move for the Mali forward, 21, if they sell Serbia striker Aleksandar Mitrovic, 28, this summer. (Sacha Tavolieri) external-link

Chelsea's Christian Pulisic will turn down a move to Lyon this summer as the USA winger, 24, would prefer to join AC Milan after agreeing a deal in principle with the Serie A club. (ESPN) external-link

Newcastle are exploring a potential summer move for Sporting Lisbon's Portugal centre-back Goncalo Inacio, 21. (Football Insider) external-link

Brighton are interested in signing Ghana attacking midfielder Mohammed Kudus, 22, from Ajax. (Athletic, subscription needed) external-link

Liverpool could face competition from Bayern Munich for the signing of France midfielder Khephren Thuram, 22, from Nice. (Foot Mercato - in French) external-link

Tottenham are trying to agree a deal to sign Clement Lenglet on a three-year contract from Barcelona, having had the France defender, 28, on loan last season. (Sport - in Spanish) external-link

Tottenham are also edging closer to signing Wolfsburg's Dutch defender Micky van de Ven, 22. (90min) external-link

Wolves are open to selling 26-year-old English defender Max Kilman this summer, despite rejecting an offer from Napoli. (90min) external-link

Chelsea want to sell Callum Hudson-Odoi this summer, with Nottingham Forest among the favourites to sign the England winger, 22. (Football Transfers) external-link

Manchester City are willing to offer Atletico Madrid 15m euros (£12.9m) for 23-year-old Spanish winger Rodrigo Riquelme, who spent last season on loan with City's sister club Girona. (Mundo Deportivo - in Spanish) external-link

Leicester City are exploring a move for Manchester City's English defender Callum Doyle, 19. (Athletic, subscription needed) external-link

Bordeaux expect Josh Maja to leave the club as the England-born striker, 24, is now a free agent and has not responded to the offer of a one-year extension. (L'Equipe - in French) external-link

