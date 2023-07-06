Last updated on .From the section Sport

Australian Rules is one of the most popular sports in Australia

An investigation has been launched after explicit images of more than 45 current and former Australian Rules players were leaked online.

Police across Australia have been notified by the sport's integrity unit.

The unit is also working with the nation's online safety commissioner to take down the images.

"There appears to have been significant work involved in gathering the images," the Australian Football League (AFL) said.

"The AFL has no information regarding why the personal images have been circulated illegally and without consent or what the motive is in doing so."

The league added it is offering support to the players involved but gave no information as to who had been affected.

Paul Marsh, the AFL Players' Association chief, has labelled the incident as "appalling and disgusting" but said some of the images may be fake.

"While it is important to note that some of the images may not be legitimate, this is an appalling and disgusting act and a likely unlawful breach of privacy that is unacceptable," Marsh said.

"We ask the public to treat this matter seriously by not seeking out or sharing any of these photos and respecting the rights and privacy of those impacted."