Manchester United are edging closer to signing Inter goalkeeper Andre Onana, 27, after agreeing personal terms with the Cameroon international. (Fabrizio Romano external-link )

The Red Devils are also lining up a £50m move for Atalanta and Denmark striker Rasmus Hojlund, 20. (Telegraph external-link )

Chelsea will have to stump up more than £100m if they wish to sign Brighton and Ecuador midfielder Moises Caicedo, 21, this summer (Telegraph external-link )

Newcastle are preparing a surprise move for veteran Italy and Juventus centre-back Leonardo Bonucci, 36, to add experience for their forthcoming Champions League campaign. (TEAMtalk external-link )

Ajax's Jurrien Timber will undergo a medical at Arsenal on Friday with the Gunners confident of completing a £38.5m deal for the 22-year-old Dutch full-back (Standard external-link )

Tottenham midfielder Ivan Perisic has told boss Ange Postecoglou he intends to terminate his contract, with the 34-year-old Croat keen to join Hajduk Split. (Gianluca Di Marzio external-link )

Meanwhile, Atletico Madrid have approached Spurs over Denmark midfielder Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, 27, who has also been linked with a move to Bayern Munich. (Mail external-link )

Southampton believe they will receive their asking price of £50m for Belgium midfielder Romeo Lavia, 19, with Chelsea, Liverpool and Arsenal all chasing his signature. (Sky Sports external-link )

Crystal Palace's hopes of re-signing the talismanic Wilfried Zaha, 30, have been dashed as the forward considers offers from Lazio, Fenerbahce and Al-Nassr. (Standard external-link )

Fulham are close to agreeing a new deal with free agent Willian after the Brazil forward, 34, officially became a free agent at the end of last week. (The Athletic - subscription required external-link )

Wantaway Chelsea and United States forward Christian Pulisic, 24, on the cusp of a £20m switch to Italian giants AC Milan. (90 min external-link )

Arsenal's France defender William Saliba, 22, has signed a new contract that will keep him at Emirates Stadium until 2027. (The Athletic - subscription required external-link )

West Ham are weighing up a move for Juventus midfielder Denis Zakaria. The Hammers could initially take the 26-year-old Switzerland international on loan with an option to buy for £15.4m. (Guardian external-link )

The Hammers are also interested in Fulham's Portuguese enforcer Joao Palhinha, 27, and Southampton and England's 28-year-old set piece specialist James Ward-Prowse. (Guardian external-link )