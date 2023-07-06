Friday's gossip: Onana, Hojlund, Caicedo, Bonucci, Timber, Hojbjerg
Last updated on .From the section Gossip
Manchester United are edging closer to signing Inter goalkeeper Andre Onana, 27, after agreeing personal terms with the Cameroon international. (Fabrizio Romano)
The Red Devils are also lining up a £50m move for Atalanta and Denmark striker Rasmus Hojlund, 20. (Telegraph)
Chelsea will have to stump up more than £100m if they wish to sign Brighton and Ecuador midfielder Moises Caicedo, 21, this summer (Telegraph)
Newcastle are preparing a surprise move for veteran Italy and Juventus centre-back Leonardo Bonucci, 36, to add experience for their forthcoming Champions League campaign. (TEAMtalk)
Ajax's Jurrien Timber will undergo a medical at Arsenal on Friday with the Gunners confident of completing a £38.5m deal for the 22-year-old Dutch full-back (Standard)
Tottenham midfielder Ivan Perisic has told boss Ange Postecoglou he intends to terminate his contract, with the 34-year-old Croat keen to join Hajduk Split. (Gianluca Di Marzio)
Meanwhile, Atletico Madrid have approached Spurs over Denmark midfielder Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, 27, who has also been linked with a move to Bayern Munich. (Mail)
Southampton believe they will receive their asking price of £50m for Belgium midfielder Romeo Lavia, 19, with Chelsea, Liverpool and Arsenal all chasing his signature. (Sky Sports)
Crystal Palace's hopes of re-signing the talismanic Wilfried Zaha, 30, have been dashed as the forward considers offers from Lazio, Fenerbahce and Al-Nassr. (Standard)
Fulham are close to agreeing a new deal with free agent Willian after the Brazil forward, 34, officially became a free agent at the end of last week. (The Athletic - subscription required)
Wantaway Chelsea and United States forward Christian Pulisic, 24, on the cusp of a £20m switch to Italian giants AC Milan. (90 min)
Arsenal's France defender William Saliba, 22, has signed a new contract that will keep him at Emirates Stadium until 2027. (The Athletic - subscription required)
West Ham are weighing up a move for Juventus midfielder Denis Zakaria. The Hammers could initially take the 26-year-old Switzerland international on loan with an option to buy for £15.4m. (Guardian)
The Hammers are also interested in Fulham's Portuguese enforcer Joao Palhinha, 27, and Southampton and England's 28-year-old set piece specialist James Ward-Prowse. (Guardian)
Wolves are desperate to keep 26-year-old English centre-back Max Kilman after turning down a £30m bid from Serie A giants Napoli. (Telegraph)
- Thursday's gossip column
- Visit your Premier League club's page with all the latest news, analysis and fan views, and sign up for notifications
- Our coverage of your Premier League club is bigger and better than ever before - follow your team and sign up for notifications in the BBC Sport app to make sure you never miss a moment