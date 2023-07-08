Sunday's gossip: Kane, Lukaku, Hojlund, Cucurella, Mbappe, Balogun, Zaha
Bayern Munich are expected to make an improved offer worth nearly £70m for England striker Harry Kane but the bid is unlikely to meet Tottenham's valuation, despite the 29-year-old having one year left on his contract. (Mail on Sunday)
Chelsea want £40m for Belgium striker Romelu Lukaku, who is attracting interest from Al-Hilal and Juventus, whileInter Milan have had an offer for the 30-year-old rejected. (Guardian)
Manchester United have agreed personal terms with Denmark striker Rasmus Hojlund and he is prepared to ask Atalanta for a transfer if the Old Trafford club cannot agree a deal with the Italian club, who want £60m for the 20-year-old. (Football Transfers)
Tottenham are monitoring the situation of Chelsea's 24-year-old Spaniard Marc Cucurella, who can play as a left-back or left-sided winger, as they look for a replacement for their Croatia winger Ivan Perisic, 34. (Football Transfers)
Tottenham and Napoli are interested in signing Borussia Monchengladbach and Japan defender Ko Itakura, 26. (Sky Sports Germany, via Get German Football News)
Six Paris Saint-Germain players, including two summer signings, have complained to the hierarchy about comments made by France striker Kylian Mbappe, 24. (Sky Sports)
Chelsea have opened talks with Arsenal over a deal for USA striker Folarin Balogun, 22. (Mail on Sunday)
Ivory Coast winger Wilfried Zaha, who is out of contract at Crystal Palace, is weighing up a fresh offer from the Eagles, while the 30-year-old has also held talks with PSG, Napoli and Galatasaray. (Guardian)
Dutch side FC Twente are looking at a loan move for Manchester United and Uruguay forward Facundo Pellistri, 21. (Voetbal International - in Dutch)
Bayern Munich have triggered the 50m euro release clause of Napoli's South Korea defender Kim Min-jae and will sign the 26-year-old on a contract until 2028. (Sky Sports Germany)
Inter Milan have told Bayern Munich they want to sign Switzerland goalkeeper Yann Sommer, 34, from the German champions. (Sky Sports Germany)
Burnley have agreed a deal to bring in Borussia Dortmund's French centre-back Soumaila Coulibaly, 19, on a loan deal with a 15m euro option to buy. (L'Equipe - in French)
Fulham are set to agree a new contract with Brazilian winger Willian, 34, after he rejected their first offer last week. (Football Insider)
