Juventus have told Chelsea they can have Serbia striker Dusan Vlahovic, 23, for 25m euros (£21.4m) plus their Belgium striker Romelu Lukaku. (Corriere dello Sport, via Football London) external-link

However, Lukaku, 30, is willing to take a £1m-per-year pay cut in order to make a permanent return to Inter Milan after his loan spell.(Telegraph - subscription required) external-link

Chelsea have told Inter of Juventus' interest in Lukaku in an attempt to drive up the price, which has angered Juve. (Tuttosport, via Mirror) external-link

Bayern Munich have made an improved offer of £70m plus add‑ons for Tottenham's England striker Harry Kane, 29. (Guardian) external-link

New Al-Ettifaq manager Steven Gerrard has held talks with Ivory Coast winger Wilfried Zaha over a £16m-per-year move to Saudi Arabia, with the 30-year-old's contract at Crystal Palace having now expired. (Mail) external-link

Manchester United are preparing to submit a new bid to Atalanta for Rasmus Hojlund, having already reached an agreement in principle with the Denmark striker, 20, over a contract until 2028. (Nicolo Schira) external-link

Fulham and Crystal Palace are interested in signing USA full-back Sergino Dest, 22, from Barcelona. (Mundo Deportivo - in Spanish) external-link

Wolfsburg are willing to keep hold of Micky van de Ven if Tottenham do not meet their £40m asking price for the Dutch defender, 22. (Wolfsburger Allgemeine, via Express) external-link

Leicester's England winger Harvey Barnes, 25, wants to move to Newcastle this summer. (Football Insider) external-link

Manchester United's Brazil midfielder Fred, 30, has changed agents amid interest from Fulham and Saudi Arabian clubs. (Fabrizio Romano) external-link

Paris St-Germain could look to sign Napoli's Nigeria striker Victor Osimhen, 24, as a replacement for wantaway France forward Kylian Mbappe, 24. (Gazzetta dello Sport, via Football Italia) external-link

USA legend Landon Donovan has criticised Chelsea's American winger Christian Pulisic, 24, for choosing to join AC Milan over a move to MLS. (Fox Sports, via Football Transfers) external-link

Roma boss Jose Mourinho is keen on signing Scotland midfielder Scott McTominay, 26, from his former club Manchester United. (Football Transfers) external-link

Manchester United and Newcastle are both exploring a potential deal for France defender Axel Disasi, 25, but neither side has made a bid to Monaco yet. (Fabrizio Romano) external-link

Netherlands defender Jurrien Timber, 22, has undergone a medical with Arsenal and returned home for a farewell party at the weekend before he completes a move from Ajax. (Metro) external-link

Everton have made an offer to former England full-back Ashley Young, 38, after his contract expired at Aston Villa. (Football Insider) external-link

Brazil defender Thiago Silva, 38, spoke to Roma's Paulo Dybala at the British Grand Prix and asked the Argentina forward, 29, about reports of him joining Chelsea. (Sky Sport Italia, via Metro) external-link

Liverpool are prepared to let English defender Nat Phillips, 26, join Leeds - but only on a permanent deal. (Sun) external-link

Manchester United will listen to loan offers for Ivory Coast winger Amad Diallo, 20, who spent last season on loan at Sunderland. (Football Insider) external-link

Former England midfielder Jake Livermore, 33, played as a trialist for Watford in a friendly against Arsenal at the weekend after being released by West Brom. (Mail) external-link

West Ham have registered their interest in a deal to sign Senegal forward Habib Diallo, 28, from Strasbourg. (Football Insider) external-link

