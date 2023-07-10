Last updated on .From the section Sport

Hannah Brehaut helped Guernsey win three team bronze medals at the last Island Games in 2019

Guernsey's Hannah Brehaut won women's time trial gold at the 2023 Island Games, beating Jersey's Flo Thomas by almost 33 seconds.

Brehaut's performance also helped the hosts win team gold alongside team-mates Jamie-Lee Wright, Helena Duguid, Danielle Hanley and Karina Jackson.

Brehaut's gold came 20 years on from her father Paul winning silver for Guernsey in the same event.

Katie Silva and Chloe Watson Hill helped Jersey win team bronze.

"I'm over the moon," Brehaut told BBC Channel Islands.

"It was quite a big goal coming into the week, so to be able to pull it off I'm really happy.

"Team gold is even better to be honest, to be able to stand there on the top step with all the girls that I race and train with is a really nice bonus."

Guernsey's Sam Culverwell matched the silver medal he won at the 2019 island Games time trial

In the men's time trial Guernsey's Sam Culverwell won a silver medal finishing almost 20 seconds ahead of Jersey's bronze medallist John Pallot - Isle of Wight's Kevin Chant took gold.

Shooting gold for Guernsey

Meanwhile there was further Guernsey gold on the shooting range as Ollie Hudson and Nicholas Kerins won the Fullbore Kings Pairs title.

They beat Jersey duo Michael Cotillard and Matt Neal by more than 17 points to lift the title as Christian Berntsen and Mark Dodd of the Falkland Islands took bronze.

The gold added to two pistol and one air rifle gold medals that Guernsey won on Sunday.