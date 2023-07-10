Last updated on .From the section Sport

Natasha Forrest won the opening singles rubber in the women's team final

Jersey's tennis players have won women's and men's team gold at the 2023 Island Games in Guernsey.

Natasha Forrest won her singles rubber and teamed up with Antonija Sokic to win their doubles match as Jersey beat Gotland 2-1 for women's gold.

Guernsey's women won bronze after losing to Gotland in the semi-finals.

Jersey's men defended the gold they won four years ago as they beat Menorca 2-1 as Stuart Parker and Scott Weaver came together to win gold.

In the women's event Forrest defeated Tzvetelina Havren 6-2 6-2 before Sokic lost to Melliz Petkova-Mustafa by the same scoreline to take the final to a decider.

But the pair were 6-1 6-4 winners over Havren and Petkova-Mustafa as Jersey upgraded on the women's team bronze they won four years ago.

"We were quite nervous in the second set, but we pulled through it, stuck to a plan and stayed positive and patient," Forrest told BBC Channel Islands.

"She (Forrest) has played so strong in the singles and I was really hoping to pull my weight in the doubles and we smashed it," added Sokic.

Stuart Parker (left) and Scott Weaver ensured Jersey retained the tennis gold having been the number one seeds

Parker opened the men's final with a 6-3 6-1 win over Menorca's Oscar Richard Mesquida Berg before Weaver lost 6-1 6-1 to Alexander Xavier Mesquida Berg.

But it was the Jersey pair who took gold as they beat the two Menorcans in a tie-break after winning the first set 6-4 and losing the second 6-3 in the doubles.

"It's amazing. We worked hard, we've been through a lot of matches this week and it's great to win a gold," Parker said.