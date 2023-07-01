Last updated on .From the section Sport

Cameron Chalmers had to settle for silver after equalling the previous island Games 400m record

Cameron Chalmers - the Guernsey favourite for the 400m Island Games title - had to settle for silver after losing to Faroe Islands' Jonas Gunnleivsson Isaksen at Footes Lane.

The Team GB international finished in a time of 46.33 - equalling the old island Games record but 0.31 seconds behind Isaksen who smashed the mark.

"I put together the best race I could have," Chalmers told BBC Guernsey.

"It took a games record to win it and a phenomenal performance.

"I dug in, I gave it everything I could, I think I finished pretty well, but he just had a metre on me, and at that sort of level running those sort of times guys like that don't come back to you very often."

Chalmers' Guernsey teammate Peter Curtis won bronze almost a second-and-a-half further back.

Meanwhile Guernsey sprinters Abi Galpin and Joe Chadwick also had to settle for silver in the 100m.

Galpin finished 0.03 seconds behind Aland's veteran sprinter Sara Wiss while Chadwick lost to Eiri Jogvansson Glerforss from the Faroe Islands.

"It was a really close race, I felt as though I got out really well, but unfortunately couldn't hold it towards the end of the race," Galpin said.

"I'm a bit gutted, I knew I had a good start, but unfortunately my legs just couldn't hold it at the end."

In the women's 400m Guernsey's Sophie Porter and Rebecca Toll won silver and bronze respectively.

Jersey's Lucy Woodward won a bronze in the javelin and her teammate Evan Campbell won bronze in shot put.