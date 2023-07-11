Last updated on .From the section Sport

Guernsey's women defeat Falkland Islands' men to win open triples gold

Guernsey's women bowlers took Island Games gold in the open triples as they beat the Falkland Islands' men 20-6.

Former world indoor champion Alison Merrien and her teammates Catherine Bonsall and Shirley Petit controlled the final throughout to win in 13 ends.

Jersey and Guernsey's men's triples sides both won bronze medals after coming second in their pools.

The medals are the first in bowls at an island games for 18 years - the sport has not featured since Shetland 2005.

"It's been an amazing trip so far and the team played well so we came away with gold, which is great," Merrien told BBC Channel Islands.

"I felt confidant, I thought if we could start well and settle down we'd have a good chance, and that's what we did, so the plan worked."