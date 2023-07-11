Last updated on .From the section Sport

Alastair Chalmers won the 400m hurdles by a huge margin

Guernsey's Commonwealth Games bronze medallist Alastair Chalmers took more than half a second off the Island Games record to win the 400m hurdles.

The British champion ran a time of 49.83, smashing the 12-year-old mark of 50.41 seconds at Footes Lane.

Guernsey teammate Peter Curtis won the silver medal almost two seconds behind.

Jersey's Will Brown picked up bronze, finishing almost seven seconds behind Chalmers to demonstrate the gulf in class between the athletes.

"It's been a dream of mine to race at these championships in Guernsey," Chalmers told BBC Channel Islands.

"Coming down that home straight I loved it, I had to put my hand up a little bit to egg the crowd on, it was absolutely amazing.

"The Guernsey crowds have really come out and produced something special that I'll definitely remember for the rest of my life.

"I needed to come out here and get the gold for Guernsey and myself in a good, respectful time, which I think I've done."

Elsewhere Jersey's Olivia Allbut won gold in the women's 400m hurdles, beating Faroe Islands' Maria Biskopsto by almost two seconds.