Last updated on .From the section Sport

Orla Rabey is Guernsey;s most successful swimmer so far at the 2023 island Games

Channel Island swimmers won six out of the 10 gold medals on offer at the Island Games on Tuesday.

Guernsey's Orla Rabey and Jersey's Isaac Dodds each won two golds as they helped their islands to relay wins.

Rabey took the 50m butterfly title and helped Guernsey win the women's 4x50m medley relay to add to the two gold medals she won on Monday night.

Dodds also has four golds after winning the 400m individual medley and the men's 4x50m freestyle relay.

He won the 200m butterfly and 200m individual medley on Monday and helped Jersey get a silver in Monday's 4x50m medley relay.

Elsewhere Guernsey's Charlie-Joe Hallett beat his brother Ronny by 0.06 seconds to win the men's 50m breaststroke while Jersey's Megan Hansford won the women's 200m individual medley.

Oliver Brehaut, Robbie Jones and George Storey teamed up with Dodds for relay gold while Hannah Jones, Tatiana Tostevin and Laura Le Cras helped Rabey to win the medley relay.