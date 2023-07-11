Last updated on .From the section Gossip

Juventus and France midfielder Paul Pogba, 30, will be offered £128m over three years to join a club in Saudi Arabia. (Gazzetta dello Sport, in Italian) external-link

Tottenham and England striker Harry Kane is keen to join Bayern Munich this summer as the Bundesliga champions consider submitting a third bid for the 29-year-old. (ESPN) external-link

Bournemouth are ahead of Tottenham, West Ham and Wolves in the chase for Bristol City's English midfielder Alex Scott, 19. (Teamtalk) external-link

Viktor Gyokeres is set to leave Coventry for Sporting Lisbon in the coming days with the Championship club anticipating a fee of up to £20.5m for the 25-year-old Sweden striker. (Mail) external-link

Chelsea are preparing to make an opening offer for Lyon's French forward Rayan Cherki, 19. (ESPN) external-link

Everton are interested in Manchester United and Sweden forward Anthony Elanga, 21. (Foot Mercato, in French) external-link

Burnley have made Coventry's Brazilian-born Dutch midfielder Gustavo Hamer, 26, their next target. (Telegraph, subscription needed) external-link

Manchester United are edging closer to an agreement for Inter Milan and Cameroon goalkeeper Andre Onana, 27. (Sky Sports) external-link

Nottingham Forest are in talks with Manchester United over a deal for England keeper Dean Henderson, 26, and are also considering a move for Wolves' Portuguese goalkeeper Jose Sa, 30. (Telegraph, subscription needed) external-link

Arsenal are hopeful of completing the signing of West Ham and England midfielder Declan Rice, 24, before the squad flies to the USA for their pre-season tour on Sunday. (Sky Sports) external-link

Southampton are considering a move for Hoffenheim and Denmark winger Jacob Bruun Larsen, 24. (Mail) external-link

Arsenal have joined Tottenham and Chelsea in the race to sign Celta Vigo's 21-year-old Spanish midfielder Gabri Veiga - but Paris St-Germain are not interested. (Le10Sport, in French) external-link

Manchester City are about to sign Manchester United's 16-year-old centre-back Harrison Parker in 'revenge' for United trying to sign their 16-year-old twins Jack and Tyler Fletcher. (Manchester Evening News) external-link

