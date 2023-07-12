Last updated on .From the section Sport

Jersey's gold medallist Lucy O'Sullivan has shot for Great Britain

Jersey archer Lucy O'Sullivan won her fourth gold medal of the 2023 Island Games as she took the women's compound knockout title.

The Great Britain international beat Jersey teammate Angela Perrett 121-101 in the final after overcoming Guernseys Zoe Grey in the last four.

Guernsey's Zoe Gray beat Isle of Man's Aaalin George 135-117 to take bronze

Jersey's Mollie Perrett lost 6-4 to Gotland's Rebekka Gannholm in the recurve final to take silver.

Guernsey's Chantelle Bearder beat teammate Lisa Gray to win bronze in the recurve as Channel Island women dominated the medals.

In the men's compound Jersey's Francisco Rocha beat Guernsey's Mike Marquand 124-121 to win bronze while Guernsey's Jason Le Page lost to Bermuda's Bernard Wade in the bronze medal play-off in recurve.

For O'Sullivan it was another gold medal having won two team titles with Jersey and the individual compound title.