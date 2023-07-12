Thursday's gossip: Henderson, Kane, Silva, Colwill, Felix, Rice, Vardy
Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson is considering leaving the club for Steven Gerrard's Al-Ettifaq in Saudi Arabia. They have yet to make a formal bid for the 33-year-old England midfielder, but do want to sign him. (Telegraph, subscription needed)
Paris St-Germain will do everything possible to attract Tottenham and England striker Harry Kane, 29, to the club - although his first choice remains Bayern Munich. (RMC Sport, in French)
Barcelona want to sign Manchester City and Portugal midfielder Bernardo Silva, 28, but their back-up plan is to approach Tottenham and Argentina's Giovani lo Celso, 27. (Mundo Deportivo, in Spanish)
Nottingham Forest have followed up their long-standing interest in PSV Eindhoven and Ivory Coast midfielder Ibrahim Sangare, 25, by making an offer. (Athletic, subscription needed)
Liverpool are ready to make an offer for Chelsea's English centre-back Levi Colwill, 20. (90min)
Manchester United, Newcastle United and Aston Villa are all interested in Atletico Madrid and Portugal forward Joao Felix, 23. (ABC, via Metro)
West Ham are becoming frustrated with the delay in selling England midfielder Declan Rice, 24, for £105m, which is being caused by delays with paperwork being drawn up by Arsenal's lawyers. (Sky Sports)
Everton are interested in unattached French striker Moussa Dembele, 27, and Leicester's English forward Jamie Vardy, 36. (FootballTransfers)
Newcastle remain locked in talks with Leicester over their English winger Harvey Barnes, 25, with the Magpies considering an opening offer of about £30m. (Mail)
Nice and Wales midfielder Aaron Ramsey, 32, has a big-money offer on the table to move to Saudi Arabia. (Sun)
Tottenham and Denmark midfielder Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, 27, is on a long list of potential Atletico Madrid targets. (Marca, in Spanish)
Chelsea are open to selling English centre-back Trevoh Chalobah, 24, this summer should the right offer emerge. (Evening Standard)
Manchester City have turned down bids in the region of £30m for their England Under-21 midfielder James McAtee, 20. (Sun)
Bristol City have rejected a £15m offer from Bournemouth for 19-year-old English midfielder Alex Scott. (Bristol Live)
Manchester United's English defender Will Fish, 20, has agreed to rejoin Hibernian on another season-long loan. (Manchester Evening News)
Wolves are open to offers for Spaniard Jonny Castro Otto, 29, amid talks to re-sign Republic of Ireland full-back Matt Doherty, 31. (Express & Star, subscription needed)
Chelsea and United States midfielder Christian Pulisic, 24, will wear the number 11 shirt when he completes a move to AC Milan. (Goal)
