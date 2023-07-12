Last updated on .From the section Sport

Robbie Jones swan for Jersey at last summer's Commonwealth Games

Jersey's Robbie Jones won two gold medals and a bronze in the penultimate night of swimming at the 2023 Island Games in Guernsey.

Jones beat Guernsey brothers Charlie-Joe and Ronny Hallett to take gold in the 100m individual medley and took bronze in the 50m butterfly.

He the helped Jersey's 4x100m medley relay team win gold ahead of Guernsey.

His teammate Isaac Dodds was part of the relay squad and also won the 800m freestyle by 4.6 seconds.

Gemma Atherley, Megan Hansford, Siena Stephens and Alana Woodhall teamed up to win Jersey gold in the women's 4x100m freestyle relay as Guernsey took bronze behind the Cayman Islands.

Veteran Guernsey swimmer Tom Hollingsworth - who competed when the island last hosted the games back in 2003 - won his third silver of the championships as he saw off Jersey's Luke Fleming in the 200m backstroke.

There were also silver medals for Jersey's Ollie Brehaut in the 100m freestyle and Gemma Atherley in the 200m breaststroke ahead of Guernsey's Tatiana Tostevin

Her teammate Hannah Jones was second in the 50m freestyle while Orla Rabey added to her medal tally with a bronze in the 400m freestyle.