Last updated on .From the section Sport

Shadine Duquemin threw for Jersey at last summer's Commonwealth Games

Jersey's Shadine Duquemin broke her own Island Games record to win her third discus gold medal - eight years after her last title.

The 28-year-old, who has competed at two Commonwealth Games, threw 49.34 to beat the best-ever mark of 48.58 she set when she won gold in 2015.

Duquemin, who also won discus and shot put gold in 2011 for Jersey, was almost eight metres clear of second place.

Jersey and Guernsey both won bronze medals in the 5,000m.

Guernsey's Nicole Petit just edged out teammate and triathlon gold medallist Megan Chapple in the women's race while Jersey's Sam Maher was pipped at the line for silver by Gozo's David Borg.