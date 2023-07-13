Last updated on .From the section Sport

Lucy O'Sullivan has won gold in every event she has competed in at the 2023 Island Games

Jersey archer Lucy O'Sullivan completed a clean sweep of gold medals as she helped her island win the head-to-head compound team knockout title.

The former Great Britain archer had already won two individual and two team gold medals at the games before helping the island to the top of the podium.

Jersey beat Isle of Man 217-190 in the final after beating Faroe Islands 219-203 in the last four.

Guernsey missed out on bronze as they lost to the Faroes in a play-off.

But the hosts did win silver in the recurve head to head team knockout after losing 6-2 to the Falkland Islands in the final.

Guernsey had beaten old rivals Jersey 6-0 in the semi-finals - Jersey went on to lose 6-2 to the Faroes in the bronze medal play-off.

"This means everything," O'Sullivan told BBC Channel Islands.

"My first Island Games in 2011 I only won one individual gold and a silver and then some team medals.

"The Jersey games in 2015 was my second Island Games and again only won one gold and two silvers.

"This one with five medals up for grabs I've come back with a vengeance.

"I don't know how I've done it, my team are sensational, we've had a great team this year. We've all worked really hard this year and it's just amazing."