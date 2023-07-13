Last updated on .From the section Sport

Alison Merrien is one of Guernsey's most successful sports people

Guernsey's former world champion Alison Merrien beat her husband Ian to win the 2023 Island Games bowls singles title.

Merrien's 21-13 victory was a second gold medal for her after winning women's singles gold the last time bowls was held at the games in 2005.

This year the event is open with men and women competing together.

In the pairs Guernsey's Joshua Bonsall and Bradley Le Noury beat teammates Rose Ogier and Shirley Petit 21-10 as Jersey won the bronze medal.

Hurdles gold medals for Guernsey and Jersey

110m hurdles gold medallist Evan Campbell won bronze in the shot put earlier in the week

Guernsey athletics fans had another gold medal to cheer as Rhiannon Dowinton won the 100m hurdles.

The Sarnian beat Jersey's Lucy Woodward 0.71 seconds while Guernsey's Victoria Hancock took the bronze.

But Jersey fans also had an anthem to sing along to as Evan Campbell won the 110m hurdles with Saaremaa's Johannes Treiel getting silver and Guernsey's Peter Curtis picking up the bronze.

In the men's discus Jersey's Commonwealth Games thrower Zane Duquemin had to settle for silver as the Isle of Wight's Nicholas Percy smashed the Jerseyman's games record by more than a metre to win gold.

His throw of 58.33m was more than two metres further than Duquemin's best effort on the night and broke the Jersey thrower's record of 57.23m he set on home soil in 2015.

Guernsey's Anastasia Banbury won silver in the hammer throw as she finished exactly a metre behind Saremaa's gold medallist Airike Kapp.