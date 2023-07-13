Last updated on .From the section Gossip

Al Ahli are preparing a £30m bid to prise Algeria winger Riyad Mahrez, 32, from Manchester City. (Athletic - subscription required) external-link

City boss Pep Guardiola is set to hold talks with Mahrez amid the interest from Saudi Arabia. (Mirror) external-link

Saudi Arabian club Al-Ittihad are set to make a £40m offer for Liverpool's 29-year-old Brazil midfielder Fabinho. (Athletic - subscription required) external-link

Liverpool and England midfielder Jordan Henderson, 33, has accepted a lucrative deal from Steven Gerrard's Al-Ettifaq. (Guardian) external-link

Liverpool's 32-year-old Spain midfielder Thiago Alcantara could make a return to Barcelona this summer. (Sport - in Spanish) external-link

The Reds might meanwhile move for Southampton's 19-year-old Belgium midfielder Romeo Lavia. (Mirror) external-link

Aston Villa have made their first bid for Bayer Leverkusen's 24-year-old France winger Moussa Diaby. (Sky Sports Germany) external-link

Villa are also interested in Nottingham Forest and Wales winger Brennan Johnson, 22. (Mail) external-link

Manchester United are closing in on a deal worth £43m, plus £4.3m in add-ons for Inter Milan's Cameroon goalkeeper Andre Onana, 27. (Fabrizio Romano) external-link

Tottenham will offer England striker Harry Kane, 29, a new deal worth more than £400,000 a week and a career after he stops playing to keep him at the club, amid interest from Bayern Munich. (Telegraph - subscription required) external-link

Manchester United's cash-plus-player offers for 20-year-old Denmark forward Rasmus Hojlund have been rejected by Atalanta, who want a full monetary payment. (Athletic - subscription required) external-link

Fulham are hopeful of beating the likes of Barcelona, Atletico Madrid, Arsenal and Liverpool to a deal for Fluminense's Brazil midfielder Andre Trindade, 21. (90min) external-link

Nottingham Forest are in advanced talks to sign Ivory Coast midfielder Ibrahim Sangare, 25, in a £30m deal from PSV Eindhoven. (Football Insider) external-link

Liverpool's Republic of Ireland goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher, 24, has emerged as a target for Wolves as their Portuguese keeper Jose Sa, 30, has attracted interest from Forest. (Mail) external-link

Leeds and Denmark defender Rasmus Kristensen, 26, is set to join Roma on a season-long loan. (Sky Sports) external-link

Chelsea have reached out to Lyon to discuss a summer deal for French winger Rayan Cherki, 19. (90min) external-link

