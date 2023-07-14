Last updated on .From the section Gossip

Paris St-Germain are attempting to hijack Bayern's bid for Tottenham's England striker Harry Kane, 29. (Independent) external-link

Manchester City have made Bayern Munich's France full-back Benjamin Pavard, 27, their number one target if England defender Kyle Walker, 33, joins the German champions. (Guardian) external-link

However, City want Walker to sign a new 12-month contract extension amid interest from Juventus as well as Bayern. (Mail) external-link

Marseille are trying to sign Gabon striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, 34, from Chelsea. (Relevo - in Spanish) external-link

Marseille are also hoping to sign Iliman Ndiaye having agreed a five-year contract with the Senegal forward, 23, but they are yet to submit a bid to Sheffield United. (L'Equipe - in France) external-link

Liverpool will consider joining the race to sign Brighton's Ecuador midfielder Moises Caicedo, 21, if Jordan Henderson and Fabinho move to Saudi Arabia. (Talksport) external-link

Liverpool are expected to accept a fee of about £10m to sell England midfielder Henderson, 33, to Al Ettifaq. (Football Insider) external-link

Fulham have rejected a second bid from Saudi Pro League side Al Hilal for Serbia striker Aleksandar Mitrovic, 28. (90min) external-link

Fulham have joined West Ham in the race to sign James Ward-Prowse this summer, although Southampton are yet to receive an offer for the England midfielder, 28. (Football Insider) external-link

PSG have targeted Napoli's Nigeria striker Victor Osimhen , 24, not to replace Kylian Mbappe but to help convince the France forward, also 24, to sign a new contract. (Sport - in Spanish) external-link

Aston Villa will listen to offers for Lucas Digne, with Napoli a potential destination for the France left-back, 29. (Mundo Deportivo - in Spanish) external-link

Kane in Spurs' pre-season squad But Hugo Lloris set to leave after being left out?

Bayer Leverkusen have told Villa they will have to break their transfer record to sign France winger Moussa Diaby, 24. (Talksport) external-link

Brentford have submitted a £13m bid for Strasbourg's Habib Diallo as they look to beat West Ham to a deal for the Senegal striker, 28. (Football Insider) external-link

Manchester United have turned down an initial offer from Turkish side Galatasaray for Brazil midfielder Fred, 30. (90min) external-link

Barcelona are now looking at other options having decided they cannot afford to sign 29-year-old Portugal full-back Joao Cancelo from Manchester City, even on loan. (Sport - in Spanish) external-link

Former City youth player Pablo Maffeo, 26, is one of Barca's other options but Sevilla are also interested in Real Mallorca's Spanish right-back. (TV3, vis AS - in Spanish) external-link

West Ham have contacted Ajax about the availability of Mexico midfielder Edson Alvarez, with the Dutch side seeking a fee between £35-40m for the 25-year-old. (Athletic - subscription required) external-link

The Hammers are also working on a deal to sign Denis Zakaria, 26, but Juventus want 20m euros (£17.1m) for the Switzerland midfielder. (Sky Italia) external-link

Nottingham Forest striker Sam Surridge, 24, is set to join Nashville SC with the clubs agreeing a £5m fee for the Englishman. (Athletic - Subscription required) external-link

Luton are closing in on the loan signing of Manchester City's Burkina Faso defender, Issa Kabore, 22. (L'Equipe - in French) external-link

Fulham and Crystal Palace have both enquired about Southampton's Scotland striker Che Adams, 27. (Sky Sports) external-link

An Everton training video has now been deleted with fans having said they could hear the name of their next signing being mentioned - Leicester's Northern Ireland defender Jonny Evans, 35. (Mail) external-link

Former England midfielder Danny Drinkwater, 33, says he wants to rejoin Leicester having been a free agent since leaving Chelsea last summer. (Sun) external-link

Italian fourth division club Trapani are hoping to sign former Arsenal and Ivory Coast winger Gervinho, 36, who spent last season with Greek side Aris. (Calciomercato - in Italian) external-link

