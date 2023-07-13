Last updated on .From the section Sport

Stuart Parker was the top seed in the mens singles

Jersey tennis player Stuart Parker has won his third successive Island Games men's singles title.

Jersey's opening ceremony flagbearer, 25, beat Menorca's Oscar Richard Mesquida Berg 7-5, 6-1 to take gold.

It means Parker - who is ranked 429 in the world - has won nine Island Games gold medals throughout his career after helping Jersey retain the team event earlier this week.

He also won bronze in the men's doubles with Scott Weaver.

Jersey also won two bronze medals in the women's doubles after both their pairs were beaten in the last four.

Eva Hurst and Sonja Smith went down 6-2, 7-5 to Isle of Man's top seeds Karen Faragher and Sarah Long while Natasha Forrest and Antonija Sokic lost to Guernsey's Lauren Barker and Lauren Watson-Steele in a dramatic final set tie-break.

Channel Islanders win half marathon medals

George Rice was the only Channel Islander to win an individual half marathon medal

Jersey's George Rice won bronze in the half marathon around the streets of St Peter Port.

He missed out on a silver by just three seconds as Western Isles' Lewis MacAlpine edged him at the finish line after Isle of Man's Corrin Leeming had raced away for gold.

Guernsey's Steve Dawes was fifth and James Priest seventh - helping the hosts win men's team silver.

It was Guernsey veteran Dawes' final Island Games 20 years after his debut when Guernsey were last hosts.

The was further Guernsey athletics success Darcey Hodgson win a silver in the women's 800m.

She finished half a second behind 1,500m silver-medallist Ynys Mon's Cari Hughes.

But Guernsey's 4x100m relay team dropped the baton on the first handover between Josh Duke and Lucas Rive as Channel Island rivals Jersey went on to win gold with Aidan Loane, Jamie Oldham, Tyler Johnson and Steven Mackay topping the podium.