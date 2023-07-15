Sunday's gossip: Maguire, De Jong, Silva, Kane, Kvaratskhelia, Scott, Aubameyang, Lukaku, Mahrez
West Ham are targeting a deal to take England centre-back Harry Maguire, 30, on loan from Manchester United. (Telegraph-subscription required)
Dutch midfielder Frenkie de Jong, 26, could be offered to Manchester City as part of a swap deal that would involve Portugal's Bernardo Silva, 28, going to Barcelona. (Mirror)
Bayern Munich executive Uli Hoeness believes that Tottenham Hotspur and England striker Harry Kane, 29, will move to Germany this summer. (kicker - in German)
Amid Kane's uncertain future, Tottenham Hotspur are exploring making a move for 22-year-old Juventus and Serbia striker Dusan Vlahovic. (Rudy Galetti)
Newcastle United have reportedly tabled an £82m bid for Napoli's 22-year-old Georgia winger Khvicha Kvaratskhelia. (Express)
Wolves are set to submit a bid worth more than £20m for Bristol City's 19-year-old English midfielder Alex Scott. (Telegraph - subscription required)
Liverpool's Brazil midfielder Fabinho, 29, has been left out of their pre-season training camp in Germany due to a £40m offer from Saudi Arabia side Al-Ittihad. (Daily Star)
Liverpool captain, Jordan Henderson has agreed personal terms with Al Ettifaq but there is yet to be an agreement reached between the two clubs. (Fabrizio Romano)
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is ready to move from Chelsea to Marseille, with the Gabon striker willing to lower his salary to make the transfer happen. (GOAL France - in French)
Central defender Jonny Evans, 35, available as a free agent, is being targeted by his former boss Brendan Rodgers for a move to Celtic, with the Northern Irish pair having worked together at Leicester City. (The Sun)
Leicester City are looking to take Italian midfielder Cesare Casadei, 20, on loan from Chelsea. (Mail)
Algeria winger Riyad Mahrez, 32, continues to be the topic of discussions between Manchester City and Saudi Arabia side Al Ahli. (Fabrizio Romano)
Newcastle's 26-year-old French forward Allan Saint-Maximin, is also being approached for a move to Al Ahli. (Alkass - in Arabic)
Belgium striker Romelu Lukaku, 30, will not join Inter Milan after the Italian side withdrew their approach, with Saudi Arabia or fellow Serie A outfit Juventus emerging as the most like destinations for the Chelsea forward. (Fabrizio Romano)
Nottingham Forest midfielder Jonjo Shelvey, 31, is nearing a move away from The City Ground, after the English midfielder was left out of their pre-season training camp. (The Athletic - subscription required)
Newly promoted Sheffield United are considering making a move for Shelvey. (The Mirror)
Juventus are pursuing the signature of Barcelona's Ivory Coast midfielder Franck Kessie, 26. (Fabrizio Romano)
Former Leicester City midfielder Danny Drinkwater, 33, says he would like to return to the Foxes, six years after the English midfielder moved to Chelsea. (The Mirror)
