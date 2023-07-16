Monday's gossip: Phillips, Palhinha, McTominay, Lukaku, De Gea, Barnes
Liverpool are eyeing a deal for Manchester City and England midfielder Kalvin Phillips, 27, as Fabinho nears a move to Saudi Arabia. (Mirror)
West Ham are in talks to sign Portugal midfielder Joao Palhinha, 27, from Fulham. (Talksport)
Erik ten Hag is willing to sell Manchester United and Scotland midfielder Scott McTominay, 25, to fund summer transfers. (Metro)
After pulling out of the race for Chelsea and Belgium striker Romelu Lukaku, 30, Inter Milan have set their sights on Atletico Madrid's 30-year-old Spain striker Alvaro Morata and Arsenal's 22-year-old USA forward Folarin Balogun. (La Gazzetta - in Italian)
Lukaku will not travel on Chelsea's pre-season tour, with the priority to sell him for £34m. Interest from Juventus depends on a deal between Paris St-Germain and Serbia striker Dusan Vlahovic, 23. (Fabrizio Romano)
Former Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea, 32, looks set for a move to Saudi Arabia after the former Spain goalkeeper received huge offers from more than one club. (Daily Star)
Argentina midfielder Giovani lo Celso, 27, is nearing a move away from Tottenham Hotspur as Napoli open talks for the playmaker. (Daily Mail)
Nottingham Forest are keen to complete the signing of 19-year-old Brazilian striker Matheus Nascimento from Botafogo. (UOL - in Portuguese)
Saudi Arabian club Al Hilal are nearing a deal for Fulham's 28-year-old striker Aleksandar Mitrovic. (Football Insider)
Despite interest from West Ham, Germany defender Jonathan Tah, 27, looks set to remain at Bundesliga club Bayer Leverkusen. (Kicker - in German)
Leicester City and Burnley are set to go head-to-head for the loan signing of attacking midfielder Cole Palmer, 21, from Manchester City. (Leicestershire Live)
Following his £5m return to Paris St-Germain from PSV Eindhoven, Netherlands midfielder Xavi Simons, 20, is nearing a loan move to RB Leipzig. (Fabrizio Romano)
Ivorian defender Eric Bailly, 29, and 30-year-old Brazilian defender Alex Telles failed to show up for the first day of Manchester United's pre-season training amid plans for them to be sold. (Mirror)
