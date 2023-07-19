Thursday's gossip: Caicedo, Guehi, Raphinha, Saint-Maximin, Diaby, Doucoure, Pedro, Fresneda
Chelsea are working on an improved offer of £80m plus add-ons for Brighton's Ecuador midfielder Moises Caicedo, 21. (Mail)
Chelsea are also considering bringing Marc Guehi back to the club, two years after selling the England defender, 23, to Crystal Palace. (Guardian)
Manchester City have targeted Barcelona's Brazil winger Raphinha, 26, as a replacement for their Al-Ahli-bound Algeria winger Riyad Mahrez, 32. (Foot Mercato - in French)
Newcastle are on the brink of selling French winger Allan Saint-Maximin, 26, to Saudi Arabian club Al-Ahli for about £30m. (Telegraph - subscription required)
Al-Nassr have improved their proposal for Bayer Leverkusen's Moussa Diaby, with Aston Villa having also submitted a second bid for the France winger, 24. (Fabrizio Romano)
Crystal Palace will place a minimum £70m valuation on 23-year-old Mali midfielder Cheick Doucoure, who has emerged as a target for Liverpool. (Mail)
Tottenham are considering a move for 26-year-old Brazil striker Pedro, who plays for Flamengo. (Independent)
A bid of £15m could be enough for Bournemouth to beat the likes of Borussia Dortmund, Barcelona and Real Madrid to the signing of Spanish right-back Ivan Fresneda, 18, from Real Valladolid this summer. (Football Insider)
Fulham have made an initial offer to Ajax of about £15m for Nigeria defender Calvin Bassey, 23. (Athletic - subscription required)
Serbia striker Aleksandar Mitrovic, 28, has said he will never play for Fulham again after they turned down two bids from Al-Hilal. (Sky Sports)
Atletico Madrid have given Portugal forward Joao Felix, 23, the go-ahead to complete a "dream" transfer to Barcelona. (AS - in Spanish)
Atletico have contacted Paris St-Germain about the availability of Marco Verratti but are yet to make an offer for the Italy midfielder, 30. (L'Equipe - in French)
Chelsea could complete a move for Montpellier's Elye Wahi but Atletico Madrid are also in the running for the French forward, 20. (L'Equipe - in French)
Tottenham have joined West Ham in the race to sign Conor Gallagher this summer from Chelsea, who are believed to be holding out for a fee of at least £40m for the England midfielder, 23. (Football Insider)
Arsenal are tracking Dinamo Zagreb's 20-year-old midfielder Martin Baturina, who impressed for Croatia at the European Under-21 Championship. (Express)
Villarreal are interested in signing Portugal full-back Cedric Soares, 31, from Arsenal. (Sport - in Spanish)
Real Betis are interested in West Ham's Spain midfielder Pablo Fornals, 27, as well as Tottenham's Argentina midfielder Giovani lo Celso, 27. (Relevo - in Spanish)
Tottenham have given Colombia defender Davinson Sanchez, 27, permission to hold talks with Strasbourg and Spartak Moscow. (90min)
Wolves are in talks to sign former England left-back Aaron Cresswell, 33, from West Ham. (Athletic - subscription required)
Napoli and Torino are in contention to sign French midfielder Boubakary Soumare, 24, from Leicester. (L'Equipe - in French)
