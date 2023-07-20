Friday's gossip: Kane, Danjuma, Diaby, Luiz, Gallagher, Hojbjerg, Barcola, Hojlund, Mane
England striker Harry Kane, 29, will not sign a new deal with Tottenham and could be open to joining German giants Bayern Munich. (Times - subscription required)
Kane will consider leaving Tottenham if the club decides to accept a transfer fee, but won't force a move this summer. (ESPN)
Netherlands winger Arnaut Danjuma, 26, is set to join Everton on loan from Villarreal. (Sky Sports)
Aston Villa have agreed a deal with Bayer Leverkusen for 24-year-old France winger Moussa Diaby. (Birmingham Live)
Tottenham have identified Aston Villa's Brazil midfielder Douglas Luiz, 25, and Chelsea's England midfielder Conor Gallagher, 23, as potential replacements for Denmark's Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, 27, who is in talks over joining Atletico Madrid. (Mail)
West Ham are close to winning the race for Manchester City's Carlos Borges, who is also wanted by Borussia Dortmund and Eintracht Frankfurt, after offering £14m for the 19-year-old Portuguese winger. (Guardian)
Manchester City are considering Lyon's French forward Bradley Barcola, 20, as a potential replacement for Riyad Mahrez. (90min)
Paris St-Germain are also keeping a close eye on Barcola. (Le Parisien - in French)
Manchester United are set to submit their opening bid to Atalanta for 20-year-old Denmark forward Rasmus Hojlund, who is also wanted by PSG. (Fabrizio Romano)
Bayern Munich's Senegal forward Sadio Mane, 31, has agreed a deal in principle to join Saudi Pro League side Al-Nassr. (90min)
Fulham's Portuguese boss Marco Silva, 46, has been offered a two-year deal worth £40m to take charge of Saudi Arabian side Al-Ahli. (Sky Sports)
Al-Ahli are also targeting Arsenal's Ghana midfielder Thomas Partey, 30. (Mail)
Brighton are closing in on a £15m deal with Fiorentina for 25-year-old Brazilian defender Igor Julio. (Telegraph - subscription required)
West Ham are stepping up their interest in Southampton's England midfielder James Ward-Prowse, 28, and are prepared to let 24-year-old English midfielder Flynn Downes move in the opposite direction. (Guardian)
Paris St-Germain's Italy midfielder Marco Verratti, 30, is a potential target for Liverpool. (Guardian)
If PSG sell France forward Kylian Mbappe, 24, this summer then they will immediately make a move for Manchester City's Portugal winger Bernardo Silva, 28. (Mundo Deportivo - in Spanish)
Manchester United are keeping their options open about a permanent deal for Jonny Evans, with the Northern Ireland defender, 35, having rejoined the club on a short-term contract after leaving Leicester. (ESPN)
Manager Erik ten Hag has told England defender Harry Maguire, 30, that he doesn't want him to leave Manchester United, despite taking the club captaincy off him. (Talksport)
Crystal Palace, West Ham and Leeds have registered an interest in signing Divock Origi from AC Milan but they face competition from Saudi Arabia, with Steven Gerrard's Al-Ettifaq set to offer the Belgium striker, 28, a "huge" deal. (Football Insider)
Albania striker Armando Broja, 21, is set to stay at Chelsea and fight for his place next season, despite reported interest from West Ham. (Express)
Nottingham Forest have set their sights on signing Spanish goalkeeper David Soria, 30, from Getafe. (Marca - in Spanish)
Burnley are close to a deal to sign Espanyol's Italy Under-19 winger Luca Koleosho, 18. (Athletic - subscription required)
Sevilla are willing to offload 26-year-old Morocco forward Youssef En-Nesyri, who has been linked with West Ham in previous windows. (Express)
Reading have agreed a deal with Manchester United to sign Wales Under-21 midfielder Charlie Savage, 20, on a permanent basis. (Football Insider)
