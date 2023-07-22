Sunday's gossip: Mbappe, Kane, Kudus, Osimhen, Lukaku, Zaha, Suarez, Gvardiol, Laporte
Chelsea and Saudi club Al-Hilal have begun the process of trying to sign 24-year-old France forward Kylian Mbappe, who has not travelled with Paris St-Germain on their pre-season tour of Asia. (RMC Sport - in French)
Despite interest from the Saudi Pro League, Mbappe is not interested in leaving Europe and has his heart set on a move to Real Madrid. (90min)
Mbappe is prepared to sit out an entire season and leave PSG on a free transfer next summer after the French champions put him up for sale on Friday. (Sky Sports)
Harry Kane's wife has been spotted in Munich, looking for properties and schools ahead of a potential move from Tottenham to Bayern Munich for the 29-year-old England striker. (Bild - in German; subscription required)
Chelsea have made contact with Ajax to express an interest in signing Ghana attacking midfielder Mohammed Kudus, 22. (The Athletic - subscription required)
Victor Osimhen's contract negotiations with Napoli remain at a stalemate, opening the door for Chelsea or Manchester United to sign the Nigeria striker, 24. (Corriere dello Sport, via Goal)
Inter Milan believe it is now impossible to consider bringing Romelu Lukaku back to the club from Chelsea after the Belgium striker, 30, approached rivals AC Milan and Juventus about a potential move. (Gazzetta dello Sport - in Italian)
Galatasaray have offered 30-year-old Ivory Coast forward Wilfried Zaha, who is a free agent after his Crystal Palace contract expired, a deal worth about £8m a year. (Mail on Sunday)
Uruguay striker Luis Suarez, 36, is willing to pay out of his own pocket to leave Gremio and be reunited with former Barcelona team-mate Lionel Messi at Inter Miami. (ESPN, via Sport - in Spanish)
Manchester City have been told they will have to pay RB Leipzig's full £87m valuation to sign Croatia defender Josko Gvardiol, 21. (Sunday Mirror)
Crystal Palace are considering a move for Manchester City's unsettled Spain defender Aymeric Laporte, 29. (Star Sunday)
Manchester United look ready to take up the extra year option on English right-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka, 25, despite Palace being interested in re-signing him. (Sunday Sun)
Fulham are set to spend more than £30m on two new centre-backs - Southampton's Ghana international Mohammed Salisu, 24, and Ajax's Italy-born Nigerian defender Calvin Bassey, 23. (Sunday Telegraph)
Jamaica forward Michail Antonio, 33, is keen to quit West Ham to join Steven Gerrard's Al-Ettifaq this summer. (Football Insider)
England striker Ivan Toney, 27, is considering changing agents, a sign that he is looking to leave Brentford even before his eight-month ban for breaking betting rules ends in January. (Sun on Sunday)
Manchester United believe a price of £50-60m would be a fair valuation of Atalanta's Denmark striker Rasmus Hojlund, 20. (Football Insider)
Brighton boss Roberto De Zerbi has hinted at a potential swap deal involving Levi Colwill, with Chelsea using their English centre-back, 20, to help them sign the Seagulls' Ecuador midfielder Moises Caicedo, 21. (Talksport)
Liverpool are still in contact with Southampton over a deal for Belgium midfielder Romeo Lavia, 19, and are hopeful an agreement can be secured by the end of July. (Football Insider)
Southampton have turned down a new approach from Newcastle for England Under-21 right-back Tino Livramento, 20. (Talksport)
Watford's Senegal winger Ismaila Sarr, 25, is closing in on a move to Marseille despite interest from Everton, which will not affect the French club's pursuit of Sarr's compatriot, Sheffield United forward Iliman Ndiaye, 23. (FootMercato - in French)
Manchester United are set to announce the double signing of twin brothers Jack and Tyler Fletcher, sons of former United midfielder Darren Fletcher, from Manchester City in a British record deal for 16-year-olds. (Fabrizio Romano)
