Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy has been told he must sell Harry Kane this summer if he cannot persuade the England striker, 29, to sign a new contract. (Telegraph - subscription required) external-link

News of Tottenham's ultimatum has put Manchester United back on alert over signing Kane. (Mirror) external-link

Bayern Munich have already had two bids for Kane rejected and are now preparing a third. (Mail) external-link

Bayern are willing to offer Kane a long-term contract of four years, possibly five. (Bild - in German) external-link

Chelsea have made an offer for Crystal Palace's Michael Olise and the French winger, 21, already has an agreement in principle with the Blues. (RMC Sport - in French) external-link

Manchester City are also interested in signing France Under-21 forward Olise, who has a release clause of about £35m. (Fabrizio Romano) external-link

Al-Hilal will bid 200m euros (£173m) for Paris St-Germain's Kylian Mbappe and offer the France forward, 24, a two-year contract worth 200m euros a year, possibly with a release clause after a year solely reserved for a move to Real Madrid. (Tancredi Palmeri) external-link

Chelsea are running out of patience with Romalu Lukaku as the Belgium striker, 30, is unwilling to move to Saudi Arabia and is waiting for a European club to sign him. (Gazzetta dello Sport - in Italian) external-link

Fabinho's move from Liverpool to Al-Ittihad is at risk of collapse as the Brazil midfielder, 29, wants clarity on whether he can take his two French bulldogs into Saudi Arabia. (Express) external-link

Atalanta's Denmark striker Rasmus Hojlund, 20, wants to complete a move to Manchester United by the end of the month having already agreed personal terms. (Teamtalk) external-link

Ivory Coast forward Wilfried Zaha, 30, will join Turkish champions Galatasaray on a free transfer after leaving Crystal Palace. (Guardian) external-link

Manager Marco Silva has rejected a £40m proposal from Saudi Arabian club Al-Ahli and committed his future to Fulham, who are closing in on a £5.5m deal to sign Mexico striker Raul Jimenez, 32, from Wolves. (Telegraph - subscription required) external-link

Chelsea have reopened talks with the Saudi Pro League over selling Morocco winger Hakim Ziyech, 30. (Teamtalk) external-link

English winger Callum Hudson-Odoi, 22, is close to reuniting with former Chelsea boss Maurizio Sarri at Lazio. (Gazzetta dello Sport - in Italian) external-link

However, Fulham are still trying to beat Lazio to the signing of Hudson-Odoi from Chelsea. (Nicolo Schira) external-link

Fulham are willing to pay £7m for Demarai Gray as Everton look to cash in on the Jamaica winger, 27. (Sun) external-link

Fulham have rejected a £50m bid from West Ham for Portugal midfielder Joao Palhinha, 28. (90min) external-link

West Ham are confident of securing a deal to sign Mexico midfielder Edson Alvarez, 25, from Ajax for up to £40m this summer. (Football Insider) external-link

Atletico Madrid have contacted Paris St-Germain about signing Italy midfielder Marco Verratti, 30, but Liverpool are also interested, so Tottenham's Denmark midfielder Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, 27, is one of Atletico's alternatives. (Marca - in Spanish) external-link

Italy striker Gianluca Scamacca, 24, could join Roma if West Ham sign Belgium striker Divock Origi, 28, from AC Milan, after negotiations with Chelsea over Albania striker Armando Broja, 21, broke down. (Gazetta dello Sport - in Italian) external-link

After leaving Liverpool at the end of his contract, former England midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, 29, is attracting interest from Saudi Arabia, Besiktas and Brentford. (Mirror) external-link

France winger Ousmane Dembele, 26, has turned down a five-year deal worth £35m a season from Saudi Pro League side Al-Nassr to stay with Barcelona, where he has one year left on his contract. (Foot Mercato - in French) external-link

Borussia Dortmund is the preferred destination this summer for Austria midfielder Marcel Sabitzer, 29, after being on loan at Manchester United from Bayern Munich last season. (Kicker - in German) external-link

English defender Taylor Moore, 26, is closing in on a return to France with Valenciennes after being released by Bristol City. (Football Insider) external-link

