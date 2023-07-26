Last updated on .From the section Sport

NBA player Jaylen Brown and NFL quarterback Justin Herbert have both signed historic deals

Kylian Mbappe may be about to become the most expensive footballer of all time - but in the United States two financial records have just been smashed.

While we await the outcome of Al-Hilal's world record £259m bid for Paris St-Germain forward Mbappe, lucrative contracts have been agreed in both the NBA and NFL.

Jaylen Brown has signed the richest deal in NBA history, agreeing a $304m (£236.8m) contract to remain at Boston Celtics, according to reports external-link .

Meanwhile, Justin Herbert's new five-year, $262.5m (£203.6m) extension with the Los Angeles Chargers will make him the NFL's highest-paid quarterback by annual salary, insiders say external-link .

Brown's five-year Celtics contract exceeds reigning NBA Finals Most Valuable Player Nikola Jokic's $264m (£204.9m) deal at Denver Nuggets, which he signed last summer.

The two-time All-Star, 26, averaged career bests in points (26.6), rebounds (6.9) and assists (3.5) during 2022-23 as Boston reached the Eastern Conference finals.

Brown will earn $28.5m (£22m) next season before his extension begins in 2024, when he will average $60.8m (£47.1m) per year.

Herbert's Chargers contract surpasses the $52.5m (£40.7m) average annual salary of Lamar Jackson, who signed a five-year, $260m (£201.8m) extension with the Baltimore Ravens this offseason.

The 25-year-old is the only player to top 4,000 passing yards in each of the first three seasons of their career - and no player in NFL history has made more completions (1,316) over the first three campaigns.

However, Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow is due for an extension which could top Herbert's figure.