Manchester United have made verbal offer of 50m euros (£42.8m) plus 10m euros (£8.5m) in add-ons to Atalanta for 20-year-old Denmark forward Rasmus Hojlund. (Athletic - subscription required) external-link

Juventus sporting director Cristiano Giuntoli will travel to England to negotiate a loan deal with Chelsea for 30-year-old Belgium striker Romelu Lukaku. (Calciomercato, via Goal) external-link

Lukaku has remained in London while the rest of the Blues squad is on pre-season tour in the United States. (Times - subscription required) external-link

France and Paris St-Germain forward Kylian Mbappe, 24, is not interested in meeting Al-Hilal's representatives over a possible move to Saudi Arabia. (Sky Sports) external-link

Sources close to the negotiations are increasingly convinced Mbappe has agreed terms to join Real Madrid next year. (Telegraph - subscription required) external-link

Chelsea look set to lose out on Argentina midfielder Paulo Dybala, as the 29-year-old has reportedly signed a new contract at Roma. (Tuttomercatoweb, via Football Transfers) external-link

West Ham could miss out on signing 23-year-old England midfielder Conor Gallagher, who wants to stay at Chelsea and fight for his place in the team under new boss Mauricio Pochettino. (Mail) external-link

Meanwhile, the Hammers are continuing talks with Southampton and England midfielder James Ward-Prowse, 28, with a deal now believed to be possible. (Football Insider) external-link

Al-Hilal are at advanced stages in their bid to sign Paris St-Germain and Italy midfielder Marco Verratti, 30. (Fabrizio Romano) external-link

Liverpool are set to improve on their initial £37m bid for Southampton's 19-year-old Belgian midfielder Romeo Lavia. (Athletic - subscription required) external-link

Both clubs are around £15m apart in the valuation of the player. (Telegraph) external-link

The Reds are expected to accept a £40m offer by Al-Ittihad for 29-year-old Brazil midfielder Fabinho after talks restarted. (Times) external-link

PSG and Portugal midfielder Renato Sanches, 25, is close to signing a season-long loan agreement with Serie A side Roma. (L'Equipe - in French) external-link

Aston Villa's hopes of signing the Tottenham and Argentina midfielder Giovani Lo Celso have been boosted as Napoli have yet to close a deal for the 27-year-old. (Birmingham Live) external-link

