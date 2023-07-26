Thursday gossip: Hojlund, Lukaku, Dybala, Gallagher, Mbappe, Lavia, Fabinho, Sanches
Last updated on .From the section Gossip
Manchester United have made verbal offer of 50m euros (£42.8m) plus 10m euros (£8.5m) in add-ons to Atalanta for 20-year-old Denmark forward Rasmus Hojlund. (Athletic - subscription required)
Juventus sporting director Cristiano Giuntoli will travel to England to negotiate a loan deal with Chelsea for 30-year-old Belgium striker Romelu Lukaku. (Calciomercato, via Goal)
Lukaku has remained in London while the rest of the Blues squad is on pre-season tour in the United States. (Times - subscription required)
France and Paris St-Germain forward Kylian Mbappe, 24, is not interested in meeting Al-Hilal's representatives over a possible move to Saudi Arabia. (Sky Sports)
Sources close to the negotiations are increasingly convinced Mbappe has agreed terms to join Real Madrid next year. (Telegraph - subscription required)
Chelsea look set to lose out on Argentina midfielder Paulo Dybala, as the 29-year-old has reportedly signed a new contract at Roma. (Tuttomercatoweb, via Football Transfers)
West Ham could miss out on signing 23-year-old England midfielder Conor Gallagher, who wants to stay at Chelsea and fight for his place in the team under new boss Mauricio Pochettino. (Mail)
Meanwhile, the Hammers are continuing talks with Southampton and England midfielder James Ward-Prowse, 28, with a deal now believed to be possible. (Football Insider)
Al-Hilal are at advanced stages in their bid to sign Paris St-Germain and Italy midfielder Marco Verratti, 30. (Fabrizio Romano)
Liverpool are set to improve on their initial £37m bid for Southampton's 19-year-old Belgian midfielder Romeo Lavia. (Athletic - subscription required)
Both clubs are around £15m apart in the valuation of the player. (Telegraph)
The Reds are expected to accept a £40m offer by Al-Ittihad for 29-year-old Brazil midfielder Fabinho after talks restarted. (Times)
PSG and Portugal midfielder Renato Sanches, 25, is close to signing a season-long loan agreement with Serie A side Roma. (L'Equipe - in French)
Aston Villa's hopes of signing the Tottenham and Argentina midfielder Giovani Lo Celso have been boosted as Napoli have yet to close a deal for the 27-year-old. (Birmingham Live)
- Wednesday's gossip
- Visit your Premier League club's page with all the latest news, analysis and fan views, and sign up for notifications
- Our coverage of your Premier League club is bigger and better than ever before - follow your team and sign up for notifications in the BBC Sport app to make sure you never miss a moment