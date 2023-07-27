Friday's gossip: Kane, Amrabat, Raya, Henderson, Lavia, Rodriguez
Bayern Munich executives are flying to London for a new round of talks with Tottenham over an £86m deal for England forward Harry Kane, who turns 30 on Friday. (Telegraph - subscription required)
Paris St-Germain also believe they are in the mix to sign Kane if Tottenham choose to sell him. (Sky Sports)
Manchester United are continuing to hold talks with Fiorentina over Morocco midfielder Sofyan Amrabat, 26, while they work on moving 30-year-old Brazilian Fred out of the club. (90min)
Chelsea have suffered a blow in the transfer market with 29-year-old Argentina forward Paulo Dybala set to sign a new contract with Roma. (Tuttomercatoweb - in Italian)
Bayern are interested in Brentford's Spain goalkeeper David Raya, 27, and 32-year-old compatriot David de Gea, who is a free agent after leaving Manchester United. (Times - subscription required)
Italy midfielder Marco Verratti, 30, is close to completing a move to Al Hilal from Paris St-Germain. (Fabrizio Romano)
Ajax's Ghana midfielder Mohammed Kudus, 22, has expressed a strong preference for joining Arsenal over Chelsea. (Football Transfers)
Chelsea have had a bid worth up to £24m rejected for Montpellier's 20-year-old French striker Elye Wahi. (Standard)
The Blues are considering making a move for Southampton's 19-year-old Belgian midfielder Romeo Lavia after their £80m bid for Brighton and Ecuador midfielder Moises Caicedo was rejected. (Athletic - subscription required)
Fulham have made a bid to sign Chelsea's English winger Callum Hudson-Odoi, 22, for £4m. (Fabrizio Romano)
Former Everton midfielder James Rodriguez is set to join his 10th club with the 31-year-old close to moving to Sao Paulo on a free transfer. (Sun)
Former Aston Villa midfielder Arjan Raikhy, 20, is close to signing a deal with Leicester City. (Sky Sports)
