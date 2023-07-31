Tuesday's gossip: Kane, Mbappe, Lavia, Johnson, Franca, Verratti, Osimhen, Vlahovic, Ward-Prowse
Bayern Munich are prepared to break the club-record 80m euros (£68m) fee they paid for French defender Lucas Hernandez, 27, to sign England striker Harry Kane, 30, from Tottenham. (Sky Sports)
Spurs could use the money raised by Kane's sale to bring in Barcelona's Ivory Coast midfielder Franck Kessie, 26, and France defender Clement Lenglet, 28. (Mundo Deportivo - in Spanish)
Tottenham are also eyeing Nottingham Forest's £50m-rated Wales forward Brennan Johnson, 22, if Kane is sold. (Mail)
Chelsea co-owner Todd Boehly faces competition from Barcelona in offering a player-plus-cash deal to Paris St-Germain for their 24-year-old France forward, Kylian Mbappe. (Independent)
The Blues are also exploring a potential swap deal involving Belgium striker Romelu Lukaku, 30, and Juventus' Serbia forward Dusan Vlahovic, 23. (Fabrizio Romano)
Liverpool are preparing an improved offer for Southampton's £50m-rated Belgium midfielder Romeo Lavia, with Chelsea and Manchester United also keen on the 19-year-old. (Mail)
Liverpool are also closing in on a deal for Leicester City's 16-year-old English midfielder Trey Nyoni. (Mirror)
West Ham are ready to walk away from a deal to sign Southampton's £40m-rated England midfielder James Ward-Prowse after having a second bid rejected for the 28-year-old. (Guardian)
Burnley are in talks with Arsenal over a season-long loan deal for Belgium midfielder Albert Sambi Lokonga, 23, while Auston Trusty, 24, could also leave the Gunners, with Sheffield United leading the race for the United States defender. (Telegraph - subscription required)
Paris-St Germain are not prepared to accept an offer worth 30m euros (£25.7m) by Saudi side Al-Hilal for their 30-year-old Italy midfielder Marco Verratti. (Fabrizio Romano)
Al-Hilal have also made a 140m euro (£120.3m) bid for Napoli's Nigerian striker Victor Osimhen, 24. (Sky Sports)
Chelsea have begun formal talks with Brighton over signing their 25-year-old Spain goalkeeper Robert Sanchez. (Talksport)
But Brighton have not yet responded to Chelsea's opening offer for Sanchez. (Athletic - subscription required)
Chelsea have set an asking price of £45m for defender Trevoh Chalobah, who is set to leave the club after the Blues agreed a deal to sign 25-year-old Frenchman Axel Disasi. Inter Milan are interested in the Englishman. (Evening Standard)
Everton are keen on Southampton's Scotland striker Che Adams, with Wolves and Bournemouth also tracking the 27-year-old. (Football Insider)
Nottingham Forest wants Rosario Central's Argentine striker Alejo Veliz, but face competition from AC Milan for the 19-year-old. (Sky Italy - in Italian)
Barcelona could move for Atletico Madrid's Portugal forward Joao Felix, 23, if French winger Ousmane Dembele, 26, joins Paris St-Germain. (Sport - in Spanish)
